Ja Morant’s Public Act 7000 Miles Away Forces NBA Community to Reignite Past Debate

Being a high flyer comes at a cost. Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has given fans some sensational moments. But the exchange often sees him “on the floor” or falling into injuries. It forced him to alter his mindset. Morant said he would stop dunking. He soon broke that word, igniting the conversation about him possibly participating in the dunk contest.

Well, Morant did participate in one. However, it wasn’t on the NBA stage. As part of his ‘Make Them Watch’ tour with Nike, Ja Morant stopped in China to inspire local athletes towards basketball. His display on the court, though, might have helped achieve something much more. A possible silhouette for the next generation to follow.

Morant showcased his otherworldly athleticism. He bounced the ball, leaped in the air, and cradled it before a reverse dunk. The sight left the bystanders with one emotion. “It’s over,” the people around him said. The Grizzlies’ talisman knew it right away, too. But his actions have now added some additional pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Fans have wanted to see such an electric display during the All-Star weekend’s Dunk Contest. The event has drastically fallen off over the past few years due to the quality of the dunkers. Mac McClung did breathe some life into the contest. However, there’s still a need for explosive athletes such as Ja Morant to rescue the dying competition.

Likewise, when the NBA fans saw this, that was the first thought in their mind.

NBA community implores Ja Morant to a dunk contest

In terms of capabilities, there are very few players who can rise up like Ja Morant. Even in this instance, the guy had his head over the rim before slamming the ball in. It astounded some in the NBA community. But most are longing for the Grizzlies’ star to take part in the dunk contest, where it’s much more needed to salvage the event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan wrote, “Bro still won’t compete in the dunk contest,”. They see Morant’s potential. He’s a creative dunker even in games. Hence, they wonder, “make him compete in the dunk contest,”. Of course, Adam Silver can’t force players to take part in the once marquee event.

But in the past, Ja Morant has named his prize. While discussing the possibility, he said there would have to be some monetary motivation to get him to participate. “They give me a mill, I’ll go in the dunk contest,” he told Bleacher Report. But fans are tired of the demands. They just want to see an exhilarating dunk contest.

“GET YOU’RE A– IN THE SLAM DUNK CONTEST (PLEASE),” one fan requested. Another fan is more hopeful of this being a sign of the inevitable. “Good thing he’s already committed to the Dunk Contest this season!,” they wrote. Is that entirely true? Not exactly. But Ja Morant did tease some conditions to participate in the Dunk Contest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last season, McClung put on a clinic. All of his dunks were unique and earned perfect scores. He’s tied for the most perfect scores in history with Aaron Gordon. While watching his display, Morant tweeted saying if he could get Zach LaVine and Gordon, along with the reigning dunk champion, that might interest him to participate.

Obviously, whether he will opt to participate now is hard to tell. But it would surely excite the fans for the event once again.