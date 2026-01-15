Ja Morant’s 2-Word Reply to Reporter Triggers Trade Talks After Scuffle With Grizzlies Teammate

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off against the Orlando Magic tonight as part of the NBA’s international games in Berlin. However, all the focus has shifted to Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who has been the target of trade speculation all season, and now, even smaller moments are becoming hard to ignore.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Do you think that you will be with the team past the trade deadline?” Morant was asked by a reporter before the team’s game in Berlin. Instead, he became the questioner, asking the reporter whether he was “the only one you asked that question to.” When the reporter tried to move forward, Morant cut off the exchange with two words: “Next question.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t the most reassuring exchange for viewers, especially because stars who know they’re staying usually say so. Morant, while not entirely denying the rumors, he barely engaged with the narrative, and that might speak more about what might be coming in the future.

Morant is clearly aware of the conversation around him, it’s one of the biggest stories that’s followed the Grizzlies this year, but he’s not quieting it either. To make things worse, this wasn’t the only point of contention between the star and his franchise.

Just a few hours earlier, an exchange between Morant and teammate Vince Williams Jr. during shootaround seemed to surface, with the two getting into a heated argument for over a minute and a half, having to be separated by a Grizzlies staff member. It’s not a great look for Morant, especially considering the team could trade him at any time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a few days ago, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Grizzlies were “entertaining offers” for Morant for the first time since the guard was drafted by the franchise in 2019. Only time will tell if by February, he’s on a different team.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Ja Morant’s Outburst Is When Uncertainty Starts Showing in Practice

Confrontations between teammates usually follow patterns, either a quick escalation followed by a breakup, or they end immediately following the delivery of the message. This argument lingered for longer, a sign that something didn’t quite land.

Imago Apr 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This matters because the uncertainty around Ja Morant has began to alter the locker room dynamics within the Grizzlies, even before transactions are finalized. When players don’t know who’s staying, going, or what direction the organization is committing to, the conversations within get sharper, and minor disagreements can become commonplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether fairly or not, Morant lies at the center of this for the Grizzlies, he’s the face of the franchise, and with his future being the biggest variable, the trajectory of the entire season lies on him. Though there’s no commitment to moving him publicly from the Grizzlies, Morant chose not to shut the door tonight when given the chance, and both teammates and opponents around the league hear it.

For now, he remains on the team, but with suitors like the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, and Milwaukee Bucks circling his status, the Grizzlies are left with questions without answers, and a star who responds to the pressure by dismissing it.