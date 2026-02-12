Ja Morant Sends Prayers to Ex-Teammate After Tumor Diagnosis

The Memphis Grizzlies broke their power duo on February 2. They sent Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz. while Ja Morant remained in Memphis. Still, the Grizzlies couldn’t break the bond Jaren Jackson Jr. and Morant shared as teammates. As soon as Ja heard about Jackson’s health condition, he rushed to pray.

Ja Morant took to X and shared a single-emoji post. “🙏🏾@jarenjacksonjr.”

On Thursday, the Jazz announced that their latest recruit, Jaren Jackson Jr., will be undergoing a season-ending medical operation to clear a pigmented villonodular synovitis discovered on his left knee. They clarified that the medical staff diagnosed the benign tumor after the 26-year-old moved from Memphis to Utah. An MRI scan confirmed the ex-Grizzlies’ big man’s condition.

The condition most commonly affects the knee and is typically found in young adults. Patients often experience joint pain and swelling, with MRI scans used to confirm the diagnosis. Surgery is required to remove the affected tissue and prevent further damage. In simple terms, Jackson will undergo surgery to ensure a full recovery before returning for the 2026–27 season.

Morant is also dealing with his own injury issues. The Grizzlies have ruled out the 26-year-old due to a left-elbow UCL sprain. The star has now missed 13 straight games with no upgrade in his status. It remains unclear when Morant will return to the floor for the Grizzlies. He has appeared in 20 games so far, averaging 19.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, and 8.1 apg.

The former Grizzlies duo is out indefinitely. And while they hope to come back soon, their impact as Memphis’ star duo took center stage.

Ja Morant & Jaren Jackson Jr: Memphis’ elite pair

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have appeared together in 238 games for the Memphis Grizzlies across regular season action since Morant entered the league in 2019 during Jackson Jr.’s rookie campaign. However, bans and health setbacks reduced shared time. Still, Morant fuels explosive scoring and creation, while JJJ delivers paint defense and floor stretching.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant has averaged 22.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 238 games with Jaren Jackson Jr. in his career. However, things began falling apart when Memphis’ build around this duo felt stagnant.

Some critics have pointed to Jackson Jr.’s rebounding as a lingering weakness. Despite his 6-foot-10 frame, rebounding has never been the strongest part of his game. And the situation was equally frustrating for Morant as injuries kept taking him away for a considerable time.

The former teammates are now on different teams, but the brotherhood remains. Sure, the players had their fair share of struggles in their final stint together at the Grizzlies. But Jaren Jackson’s health condition brought out Ja Morant’s true feelings in the blink of an eye.