Ja Morant Shares Emotional Message After Narrowly Escaping Major Accident With Father

When Ja Morant set off for his first tour as a Nike signature athlete, there was a lot of excitement. After several stops in the U.S., he headed to China. The chance to experience a unique culture and interact with the next generation of basketball was one the Grizzlies star assumed wholeheartedly. He stunned crowds, shared basketball philosophies, and inspired many.

But Morant, too, gained a lot from his travel to China. The high flyer visited Shenzhen and Shanghai during his time in China. Full of vibrant culture, what got to Ja Morant was mostly the reception. Athletes in the past have felt the same way. Kobe Bryant was adored, and even Stephen Curry experienced China’s outpour of love for basketball firsthand.

The thrill was almost the same for Ja Morant. As his tour stop in China concluded, the Grizzlies talisman took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude.

“China. Yall left a mark on ™️. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity and moments we’ve shared. A week full of fun, hoops & love. Until next time,” Morant wrote.

And the few days he spent there were truly magical. Morant shared a series of pictures, some of him embracing the culture and others of him inspiring the youth through the language of basketball. During his visit, Morant held a “1on1 master class” at Jiangwan Sports Center. It was the same place Kobe Bryant coached the next generation during Nike’s Rise Program a decade ago.

Additionally, Ja Morant left with an exclusive present. As part of the ‘Make Them Watch’ tour, the Grizzlies star introduced the Ja Morant Nike Ja 3 “Light Show” colorway. The vibrant grey shoe will be available in retail stores in China and Japan, allowing for hoopers and collectors to grab a pair. But most importantly, it was a memorable tour for him.

Ja Morant’s amazing China tour

Going on his first international experience with Nika, China didn’t disappoint. Gyms were packed when Ja Morant came to the country. The upcoming basketball players got to learn from one of the fastest-rising talents of the sport. They also witnessed a version of Ja Morant that is rare to do so when he is in the league.

As part of the program, Morant seemed to have held a dunk contest. One of his heart-stopping dunks left the crowd in disbelief. It also upset NBA fans as they continue to wonder why Ja Morant doesn’t enter the dunk contest during the All-Star weekend.

During his second session, Ja Morant nearly had an accident. Continuing along the theme of dunks, the Grizzlies’ keystone flaunted his explosive athleticism. In one of his flashy dunks, Morant tried to jump over his father, Tee Morant. The first attempt almost led to an injury, but nobody was hurt in the close call.

Taking a long run up to clear his dad, Ja Morant slipped right before he was ready for take off. Tee Morant felt a slight nudge. But luckily, he didn’t fall, and neither did Ja Morant sustain any injury. Yet, the tour was much more than just basketball. Morant lived the culture, danced with the locals, and lived his China experience to the fullest.

His “until next time” didn’t look to be an obligation. Ja Morant was truly moved by the support and love he received when visiting. As much as China will be waiting for his arrival again, it seems Morant will be eager to visit again, too.