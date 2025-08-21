Ja Morant Speaks for 81 Million Americans With Major Offseason Question

“A Mediocre Ode to Excellence” is what Variety’s reporter Alison Herman said in her review of the ‘Starting 5’ series. Several other critics were also united in not holding this basketball Netflix series to too much acclaim. Despite that, back in October 2024, the series was renewed for Season 2. Featuring Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and James Harden as the season’s cast, reports speculated that the show would next cover these 5 stars’ run through the 2024-25 season. Tomorrow marks 2 months since the 2024-25 season concluded, and still, there is no release date! Therefore, Ja Morant took it upon himself to speak as a representative of frustrated fans.

The Memphis Grizzlies star recently took to his official X account to share a post with his 2.9 million followers. He retweeted a post from another X user who highlighted a fan-made poster for ‘Starting 5’ season 2, inspired by the official poster of Season 1. That X user wrote, “NBA community needs this bad right now.” Morant reiterated that point by adding in the caption, “!! when this drop?”.

The most recent update from Netflix about Season 2 came back in late June 2025. The same featured a sneak peek from the new season, which focused on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just moments before he led OKC to the team’s first-ever NBA Championship. Turning to the camera, SGA even said, “Yeah Netflix. We did that.” This highlighted that the 2025 NBA Finals will be a pivotal part of the new season when it releases. Speaking of which, all Netflix said in the update was that “Season 2 drops later this year”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 1st season of ‘Starting 5’ featured LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum as its primary cast. It featured a mix of the player’s personal and professional lives, with topics like LeBron’s disagreements with the Lakers’ coaches and Bronny James’ cardiac arrest touched upon. Though there are reportedly more than 81.44 million Netflix users from the United States, it’s hard to know how many tuned in to Season 1 since Netflix did not disclose the viewership details. However, on IMDB, over 2,100 people have given the series a rating of 7.2 stars out of 10. With storylines like Jaylen Brown’s snub and the OKC/Pacers Finals expected by fans to be covered in the new season, a good viewership is expected for the same.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With his tweet, Ja Morant put himself among the people excited for the upcoming project. After all, it is the only known basketball-related series in the upcoming list of Netflix projects. After all, unless what some sources would have you believe, one isn’t coming yet about the Grizzlies player.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Did Ja Morant Sign a $13.5 Million Deal With Netflix For A 7-Episode Series?

Over the years, Netflix has placed a major emphasis on basketball-related documentaries. After the success of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls focused ‘The Last Dance’ came the Olympics focused ‘The Redeem Team’ and ‘Court of Gold’, and even ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’, that took a dive into college basketball. However, does Netflix wish to focus on Ja Morant next?

Back in July, it was announced that the NBA star had signed a $13.5 million deal with Netflix for a 7-episode series about his journey with the Memphis Grizzlies. Details about the series were released back in May by ‘Indiana Sports 24’. It was reported that the series would be titled ‘Heart of the Hustle: Ja Morant’s Memphis Story’, and would be directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. The docuseries would reportedly focus on everything from Morant’s dunks and franchise record to his off-court compassion and community impact. The series aims to simply showcase Morant’s resilience and love for Memphis and portray him as a transformative figure.

via Imago A picture featuring Ja Morant

Unfortunately, the same is false news. Except for ‘Indiana Sports 24’ and a few Facebook pages, no other news sources have reported on this. Neither Ava DuVernay announced an upcoming project with Ja Morant, nor did the player himself hint at something like this on his social media. Therefore, it is safe to say that the news is fake.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Are you looking forward to ‘Starting 5’ season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.