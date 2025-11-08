Ja Morant Speaks Out on Changes in Grizzlies Locker Room After Reports of Unrest

Following recent locker room tensions and his suspension, NBA insiders have begun spinning trade scenarios for Ja Morant, ranging from a swap with the Heat for Herro to a three-team deal involving Trae Young heading to Memphis. But Morant silenced all that speculation with a commanding performance against the Mavericks. His display showed how a change in locker room dynamics can instantly elevate a player’s game, leading the Grizzlies to a strong 118-104 win over the Warriors and improving their record to 4-6, leaving trade talk on hold for now.

After the game, Ja Morant reflected on the team’s improved start and sense of urgency, noting, “It was big time. I feel like it started yesterday in practice. Uh everybody pretty much came in locked in and then, you know, we came into our draw-through scout team thing earlier today and we had the same energy, same mentality and you see how it translates.” His words highlighted just how much the locker room’s energy shift has fueled their performance.

Dallas never really got going in this one. Six minutes in, they were already down by 10, and by the middle of the second quarter, the deficit had ballooned to 20. At halftime, the Mavericks trailed by 23, and in the third quarter, the gap stretched to as much as 35.

From the start, Memphis controlled the game, with Ja Morant setting the tone, dropping 21 points and helping the Grizzlies build a commanding first-half lead that left Dallas struggling to keep pace.

But what really happened in the locker room the night before that sparked such a big change among the Grizzlies? Tensions in Memphis had been simmering long before their big win over the Mavericks.

It all started after a tough 117-112 loss to the Lakers, when Ja Morant didn’t hold back during the postgame media scrum. “Go ask the coaching staff,” Morant said when asked what went wrong.

He added, “According to them, probably don’t play me, honestly,” reflecting his frustration after scoring just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting. The two-time All-Star had also been seeing reduced minutes, averaging a career-low 28.5 per game in the early stretch of the 2025-26 season.

Following this, tension boiled over in the locker room, especially with Tuomas Iisalo fully in charge after Taylor Jenkins’ firing. Morant reportedly wasn’t thrilled about the coaching change, and a one-game suspension for misconduct only added fuel to the fire.

As Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported, the postgame locker room discussion grew heated.

“Voices were raised during this postgame locker room session, and it ended with Morant essentially telling Iisalo that the constant substitutions were not working and they were the reason for everyone’s lack of enthusiasm in the second half.”

But Morant wasn’t alone. Once the coaches left the room, several players reportedly approached Morant, sharing their frustrations. “The coaches left the locker room, and multiple players approached Morant to share similar sentiments on the coaching philosophy early this season,” Siegel added.

It became clear that the unrest wasn’t just one man’s issue; the locker room was rallying around Morant’s perspective.

With the season still unfolding, the Grizzlies’ locker room dynamics will be one of the most compelling stories to follow in 2025-26, especially after today’s praise Iisalo gave Morant.

Tuomas Iisalo praises Ja Morant in Memphis’ big win

After snapping a rough four-game skid, Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo couldn’t hide his excitement in the postgame press conference. “A lot of things worked tonight. We started off with great focus, and it was carryover from the session yesterday where guys came in super locked… locked in with great energy and was great to see the carryover from the first moment on,” he said.

Iisalo highlighted how their offense finally clicked after previous struggles: “Our spacing that had been chaotic in some of the previous games was very sharp… Ja found the right decision time and time again. I think he had 11 assists already at halftime… just making basic plays.”

Ja Morant and rookie Cedric Coward stole the spotlight, each pouring in 21 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Morant even handed out 13 slick assists, and Coward patrolled the boards with nine rebounds. From the opening tip, Memphis set the tone, racing out to a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter.

By halftime, they had stretched their cushion to 23 points, and in the third, Jackson’s smooth layup pushed the lead to a jaw-dropping 35. “Great defensive sequences with multiple efforts… guys were also moving in sync,” Iisalo said, nodding to a team finally clicking on both ends of the floor.

Dallas tried to fight back in the closing minutes but couldn’t cut the gap below single digits. The Mavericks were led by Max Christie with 18 points, while Naji Marshall added 16 and P.J. Washington scored 14.

Rookie Cooper Flagg had flashes of promise with 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 16 first-half minutes.

Memphis’ aggressive defense and quick transitions left Dallas chasing the game, while the Grizzlies’ sharpshooting from beyond the arc (10 of 21 in the first half) gave them an edge despite both teams struggling from distance.

The win not only snapped a losing streak but also highlighted Morant’s leadership and the team’s ability to execute when fully locked in.