Ja Morant Trade News: Grizzlies Put 29 NBA Teams on Notice With One Clear Demand

Ja Morant has been the heart and soul of the Memphis Grizzlies for seven seasons. Now, the ground feels different. The franchise is open to exploring trade scenarios involving its 26-year-old guard. Still, as many around the league expected, Memphis is not backing down from its demands.

The veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the All NBA Podcast: “The early word is that the Grizzlies are hoping for at least one first if they trade Ja Morant.”

At the same time, Stein also expressed his concerns about this demand. Given the current trade market for star guards, can any franchise agree to the asking price? Now, take the recent example of Trae Young’s move from Atlanta to Washington. The Hawks’ front office traded their star for CJ McCollum’s expiring contract and a role player like Corey Kispert.

Also, Ja Morant is under contract with the Memphis Grizzlies through the 2027–28 season. He is in the third year of a five-year, $197 million deal. Therefore, this long-term deal somewhat jeopardizes the trade scene around the All-Star guard. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies didn’t offer a contract extension to Morant in the 2025 offseason. The front office chose patience and reassessment moving into the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Currently, Morant is averaging 19.0 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. Across 18 games, the 26-year-old’s performance has seemingly slipped. He has a 0.401 FG% and 0.208 3PT%. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies sit 10th in the Western Conference with a 17-22 record.

Speaking of Ja Morant’s trade, the Miami Heat have expressed an interest in the star guard. And yes, they might have a package in their mind amidst the tight financial situation looming.

Could the Miami Heat pitch for a Ja Morant trade?

Recently, ESPN’s Bobby Marks raised an intrigue, saying that the Heat would offer Terry Rozier (an expiring contract) and maybe Davion Mitchell. These two players and a protected future first-round pick would make their chase for Ja Morant a success story. However, if Giannis Antetokounmpo turns free agent after the 2026-27 season, then maybe Miami should consider saving the spot.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat carries a payroll between $186.3-$188.6 million, just $1.6 million below the $187.895 million tax and $7.4 million under the $195.945 million apron. Therefore, Giannis Antetokounmpo at $54.1 million remains unrealistic for now. But Ja Morant at $39.4 million fits their picture.

At the same time, Miami already pays Bam Adebayo $37.1 million, Tyler Herro $31 million, Andrew Wiggins $28.2 million, Terry Rozier $26.6 million, Norman Powell $20.5 million, Davion Mitchell $11.6 million, and Kel’el Ware about $4 million. To clear space for either star, Rozier, Mitchell, and likely Powell must go, keeping Miami below $195.945 million while avoiding Giannis and his 15% kicker.

So, for now, the Grizzlies have clarified their need while looking into a future without Ja Morant. However, the prevailing question is which of the 29 teams in the league would be willing to pay the price. Well, the curiosity is escalating while Miami slowly sneaks into the story. Who knows, maybe they could be the 26-year-olds’ next landing spot?