Ja Morant Written off by Insider After Grizzlies Change Future Stance

The Memphis Grizzlies enter the 2025-26 season with a new level of scrutiny on Ja Morant. While his athletic talent remains elite, concerns about maturity, accountability, and leadership have intensified following off-court incidents, a civil lawsuit, and NBA penalties. The team appears to be recalibrating its strategy, signaling a reduced reliance on Morant as the central figure of the franchise.

This shift raises pressing questions about whether Morant can truly lead a team, or if Memphis will increasingly rely on other core players, primarily Jaren Jackson Jr., to stabilize performance.

Chris Mannix acknowledged Morant’s talent and the potential for Memphis to build an offense around him. “This is a huge year for Ja Morant. They may change the coaching staff to bring in guys that most likely… are going to build the offense around the way Ja wants to do it. A lot of pick-and-roll action, a lot of things that made Ja successful early on. He still has enough talent to put this team at least in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference,” Mannix said.

During the 2024-25 season, the frequency of pick-and-roll ball handler plays run by the team accounted for just 10.2% of their total possessions, down from 15% the prior season. This was attributed to Ja’s missed time, leading to the team switching to a more egalitarian offense, allowing their depth to carry them.

Rachel Nichols, however, offered a sharper critique, highlighting why Morant’s off-court behavior could limit his role as a leader. “If you’re on the fence with a team like Memphis and Ja Morant, I just don’t know if you can give them the benefit of the doubt because even after all of the suspensions… and the legal case against him… he still had to get penalized by the NBA, and he still afterward was a total – like just punk about it… I have yet to see growth in that area… That was so little, it was so easy to just stop doing it… he couldn’t even do that,” Nichols explained. Her comments underscore ongoing questions about whether Morant can balance talent with accountability, citing Ja’s infamous “grenade” celebration, which he made after being fined for another celebration where he toted an imaginary gun at the opposing team’s bench.

Statistical context reinforces the tension. Morant averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game last season, demonstrating elite scoring and playmaking despite missed time. Yet Memphis finished 48-34, missing home-court advantage in the playoffs and revealing defensive lapses and inconsistent cohesion when Morant’s high-usage style did not translate into wins, highlighting Nichols’ critique.

The discussion illustrates the broader challenge for Memphis: integrating Morant’s skill set into a system that demands consistency and leadership. Nichols’ assessment suggests that even with talent, behavioral concerns could limit his ability to serve as the team’s leader and linchpin.

The Grizzlies’ Outlook Towards Next Season

In contrast to the uncertainty surrounding Morant, the Grizz are showing a renewed commitment to Jaren Jackson Jr. As the team’s focal point, Jackson’s 2024–25 season was impressive: he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, with a field goal percentage of 48.8%. His performance earned him a second-team All-Defensive selection and an All-Star nod, underscoring his importance to the team’s success.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) high five during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum.

By centering the team around Jackson, the Grizzlies aim to implement a more structured offense and tighter defensive schemes, minimizing the risks associated with Morant’s high-usage style and off-court issues. The organization is also emphasizing leadership development across the roster, ensuring that the young core can complement Jackson’s play-finishing and provide stability.

Memphis’ 2025–26 outlook now blends optimism with caution: if Jackson maintains his level of play and the team successfully integrates complementary contributors, the Grizzlies could secure a stronger standing in the Western Conference while reducing reliance on Morant as the sole leader.