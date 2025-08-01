Jabari Smith Puts Rockets Locker Room on Alert Over Kevin Durant After Revealing $54.3 Million Impact

Let’s be honest: the Houston Rockets have been the NBA’s version of a renovation project for the past few years. First, they knocked down the old walls. Then they spent a few seasons tripping over blueprints. But now? Now they’re starting to put the final touches on something big and flashy. And just when you thought the buzz was all about one blockbuster move, bam!—one candid moment from Jabari Smith might’ve shifted the whole tone in the locker room. What exactly did he say? And what does Kevin Durant’s $54.3 million impact have to do with it? Oh, we’re getting to that. Just buckle up—this one’s loaded with sharp takes, offseason insight, and a little side of Rockets reality check.

“I mean, he honestly was my favorite player… until he went to Golden State. Obviously, that kind of threw everybody off, you know what I’m saying?” Oh, we know exactly what you’re saying, Jabari. Most of us were nodding in disbelief back in 2016, whispering “not like this” as Durant casually strolled into the Warriors’ superteam party like he’d forgotten he was supposed to bring chips, not rings. “But that was my favorite player growing up. I wanted to be him. I wanted to emulate him…”

And now? Smith doesn’t have to emulate him from afar. He’s got Kevin Durant—the 15-time All-Star, 2x Finals MVP, and walking bucket in a 6’11” frame—as a teammate. It’s like spending your whole life trying to write like Shakespeare and then having him ghostwrite your next essay. Let’s break it down. The Rockets pulled off the heist of the summer by sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 2025 No. 10 pick, and a literal handful of second-round picks (five, to be exact) to Phoenix for Kevin Durant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

AD

Sure, the Suns got younger. They got grittier. They got… well, a couple of players who don’t shoot 53.1% from midrange like KD did last season (yes, that’s a real number, not a typo). But the Rockets got a legend—even if he comes with a $54.3 million salary price tag that could make your calculator beg for mercy. Was it worth it? Depends on who you ask. But if you’re Jabari Smith Jr., it’s not about the money. It’s about the mindset. And that’s where this story gets real.

During a conversation, Jabari let fans peek behind the curtain. “It’s not a lot of misses, not a lot of wasted movements. Everything is game speed. The attention to detail he has is kind of crazy…” Translation: Kevin Durant doesn’t just show up to shoot around and vibe—he shows up like your boss is watching. Every move, every drill, is executed like it’s the fourth quarter of a Game 7. “There’s nothing you can honestly do… You try to slow him down, but he’s going to get to whatever shots he wants.”

This isn’t just praise. This is a warning to the Rockets’ locker room. Durant’s here, and he’s bringing the kind of professionalism that’ll expose any lazy habits faster than a blown defensive switch on national TV.

KD’s Offseason Grind That No One’s Talking About

While everyone’s been laser-focused on Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith has been in the shadows putting in superstar hours. Six to seven days a week. For six weeks straight. That’s not a workout schedule—it’s a spiritual retreat. And his trainer, Aaron Miller, has been leading the way. “My approach focuses on conceptual skill development that translates directly to the game,” Miller said. “We’re not just running cones out here.”

Jabari’s midrange game? Getting an overhaul. His handle? Tighter than your budget after rent. His shot selection? Getting fine-tuned like a jazz solo. The goal isn’t to make him the next Durant—because let’s face it, there’s only one KD, and he came off the NBA assembly line with cheat codes baked in. But with Durant in the building, Jabari’s development just got a turbo boost.

The Rockets aren’t just throwing KD and Smith together and hoping for a two-man game to go viral. They’re planning. Strategizing. Designing drills where Smith has to think, react, and adapt quickly. Aaron Miller has been simulating high-pressure moments, prepping Jabari not just to survive playoff basketball, but to own it. Because if the Rockets want that first championship since ‘95, they’ll need more than Durant’s pull-up game—they’ll need smart, evolving role players like Smith to step up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here’s the sneaky part of this whole deal: Kevin Durant doesn’t have to say a word to lead. Just being in the building sets the tone. As Jabari put it: “It kind of makes you work out with him and do the same. You’re going to be more dialed in.” You don’t jog around KD, you don’t half-heartedly run a drill around KD. You lock in, or you look bad. And that kind of presence can reshape a young locker room faster than any motivational speech.

After years of rebuilding, watching James Harden disappear into beard-shaped clouds, and wondering what direction the franchise would finally go, the Rockets have emerged with a bold new identity. Fred VanVleet brings experience. Alperen Sengun brings a big-man skill set most NBA centers only dream about. And Kevin Durant brings… well, Kevin Durant. A shot creator. A locker room tone-setter. A living, breathing offensive system. Now? It’s on Jabari Smith and the rest of the crew to rise to the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jabari Smith didn’t mean to throw down a gauntlet. But that’s exactly what he did. By speaking so honestly about Durant—his idol, his now-teammate—he sent a clear message: the Rockets aren’t just aiming to make noise. They’re gunning for banners.

And if KD’s work ethic doesn’t wake you up in that locker room, Jabari’s improvement will. One thing’s for sure: this isn’t last year’s Rockets. Not by a long shot.