Jade Jones Gets Emotional Over Fan Message as Tyrese Haliburton Finds New Source of Support

Have you felt it too? Not just the fatigue of a long NBA season, but a strange curse is creeping in. The Achilles. That dreaded snap. It’s not superstition when three men wearing zero drop like dominos—Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton. Playoff dreams gone in a heartbeat. For Hali, it was his first championship dream. But guess what? The game didn’t blink. As if fate whispered, “Next man up.” Pain echoed. Hope limped. And still, somehow, the ball kept bouncing.

On Sunday’s NBA Finals, while the fire of Game 7 grasped Paycom Center with all its might, the 25-year-old Indiana Pacers guard crashed onto the court. There was palpable silence in the arena as Tyrese banged the floor with his fist, crying and writhing in pain. He knew it then; it was game over for him. But Indiana? They’d manage without him, right? No, they just couldn’t. Falling behind with a 91-103 record, the Pacers crumbled while the OKC Thunder had the last laugh.

But despite the heartbreak and heartache, Hali, who followed Jayson Tatum’s path and went through a medical procedure in no time, has all the love and support that he needs. Not just from the Indiana Pacers fans, but from his biggest fan, girlfriend, Jade Jones. The proud and self-proclaimed “Tyrese Haliburton cheerleader” has been with Hali since their Iowa days, and it has been 6 years since the adorable couple have been together.

Now, Jade had taken to her IG Story to share a placard she spotted stuck to a streetlight pole. The placard reads: “Forever Our Champ” in caps, “We ❤️ You Tyrese!” and “Go Pacers!” To this, Jade added her caption: “🥹❤️‍🩹” You see, Haliburton gave Indianapolis that speck of hope that they last saw during Reggie Miller’s time. And now, they’ve chosen to stay strong for the hometown hero and wait for his comeback next season.

via Imago Credits: Jade Jones’ Instagram

And while the superstar Pacers guard is healing from his pain and recovering from the ACL tear, he has added support. It’s not just the humans of the Haliburton household, but the furry friends, or son as Tyrese would’ve loved to call Ames, are all by his side in these difficult times.

Tyrese Haliburton feels all the love and emotional support from his furry little ‘son’

Ever heard of a pup stealing hearts in the NBA? Meet Ames, the mini goldendoodle with MVP vibes. Born out of COVID boredom and a rookie year in California, Tyrese Haliburton and his partner turned cabin fever into canine joy. Named after their first meet-cute city, Ames now rules their world. Nervous at first, Haliburton now calls him his emotional anchor. Rain or shine, good game or bad, Ames just wags. Oh, and yes, he’s Instagram famous too.

Now, this little furball turned up in the living room right beside Tyrese with a smile on his face. And the only thing he did was stare at Hali as he felt all the love that remained unsaid, yet loud and clear. Therefore, taking to his IG Story, Haliburton shared the picture and captioned: “Real Emotional Support Pup.” No lie indeed!

Sometimes, the loudest cheers come without words. As Tyrese Haliburton nurses his torn dreams and aching leg, it’s not just fans or Jade Jones who hold him up. It’s Ames, the fluffy MVP, flashing a silent grin beside him. From streetlight love notes to couch cuddles, Indy stands tall for its champ. Haliburton may be down, but with a loyal pup, a forever cheerleader, and a city behind him, he’s never out. Comeback season? Oh, it’s brewing.