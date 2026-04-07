Jaden Ivey’s Wife Pleads Him to “Stop” IG Live as Ex-Bulls Star Attempts to Share Update on Social Media

Former Chicago Bulls star Jaden Ivey continues to navigate a tumultuous stretch in his life. He was recently spotted preaching at the corner of a street. The radical change in his beliefs has affected his professional and personal life. A glimpse of that was clear when Ivey tried to involve his wife, Caitlyn Ivey, in one of his Instagram live videos.

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The former Pistons guard was in a room with his wife while filming. He reaffirmed that his wife ‘loves him’. However, Caitlyn Ivey didn’t appreciate being on camera or in this part of Ivey’s life. She told him, “Please stop,” as soon as the 24-year-old mentioned her during his video.

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Eventually, she walked away from Jaden Ivey. She didn’t say a word or throw a smile at him. Caitlyn Ivey just nudged him on the shoulder while storming away. It clearly took Jaden Ivey by surprise as he made a face during his live stream.

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For Jaden Ivey, this is a situation that’s allowed him to look at what’s important beyond basketball. He is serving his faith, devoting himself to the teachings of Christ. However, expressing his beliefs openly has put his NBA career in jeopardy. Likewise, it’s affected the livelihood of his family and loved ones.

At just 24, Ivey was looked at as a bright prospect. Before departing the Pistons, his raw energy and athleticism made him a fan favorite in Detroit. However, a horrifying injury saw Jaden Ivey lose that trust in his own abilities. The former lottery pick admitted he wasn’t his old self anymore.

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At this point, basketball doesn’t seem to hold much importance for Jaden Ivey. Sadly, his current lifestyle has brought trouble to his family.

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Caitlyn Ivey refutes claims of not supporting Jaden Ivey

Right as Ivey was waived, he made an alarming claim during one of his Instagram lives. The former Bulls guard claimed his family has stopped talking to him. However, his wife, Caitlyn Ivey, was quick to deny these allegations. She posted several Instagram stories to explain the situation.

First was dismissing Ivey’s claims that she wasn’t talking to him. But the subsequent stories underscored the hard-hitting reality of the situation. Jaden Ivey might be open to taking criticism. However, his comments brought a storm of hate messages to his wife.

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Still, Caitlyn Ivey’s stance didn’t change. She’s been with Jaden Ivey in worse times, even suffering from his past actions. That didn’t shake her. And she remains to stand by his side in hopes of seeing Ivey out of the current situation.

“If you know me, you know I have never once abandoned that man through all the trials… and I still haven’t now. There is obviously a lot more going on, so leave your conspiracies and guesses to yourselves,” Caitlyn Ivey wrote in an Instagram story.

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It seems, despite troubled times, the couple is still on talking terms. Hopefully, Jaden Ivey can find the help he needs and turn his attention to professional basketball again. It’s not just about him. Ivey has a family to provide for, and basketball offers a safe haven. But do you think he will ever return? Let us know your views in the comments below.