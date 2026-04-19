Jalen Brunson Accused of ‘Broadway Acting’ After Being Kicked in the Groin By Hawks Star

Usually, what follows pain and agony is sympathy and apology, and not a critic’s review for a Tony Award. As it turns out, CJ McCollum was not in New York for Broadway or certainly not to get beaten 113-102. But as fate would have it, he kind of got both, and it’s made him very irritable. In a physically intense series opener that saw the New York Knicks outlast the Atlanta Hawks, the most talked-about moment wasn’t a buzzer-beater… It was when Jalen Brunson had to leave Madison Square Garden with a sore midsection and an even worse sting from his opponent.

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The second half began with the Knicks in a two-point lead. Maybe that made both sides desperate because 20 seconds in, McCollum leaped sky-high for a jumper and Brunson tried to block him. CJ’s lead leg kicked out, as is the natural movement in this case, and struck (for the need of a better word) Brunson’s groin. After an official review, the Hawk was assessed a technical foul. His demeanor in the post-game presser showed that the decision was met with a mixture of disbelief and high-octane sarcasm.

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“I shot a jumper, and Jalen thought we were at a Broadway show,” McCollum told reporters. “He acted it out until they reviewed it. It’s a normal jump shot, nothing there. Unnecessary, and I look forward to getting my $2,500 back.” More accurately, it’s going to be $2,000, not $2,500. Unless he’s taking another jab at the $500 ticket prices for this game at MSG, which even got New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to take an unexpected shot at city villain, Trae Young. Apart from the taunt, though, McCollum seems to insinuate (or outright claim) two things.

First, Brunson forced the tech with theatrics. Second, McCollum probably thinks that the foul will be rescinded. During the game, crew chief John Goble reviewed the play for a hostile act, and it met that threshold, which is why a technical foul was called, leading to a free throw, which Karl-Anthony Towns took. If there’s any change in the verdict, we’d have heard about it in the pool report by now. So we’d not hold our breath on him getting his $2,000 back. However, while losing four figures due to an unintentional mistake can make one upset, Brunson took a different approach after the game.

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Even if McCollum calls it a performance, the Knicks’ centerpiece was in pain on the floor for several minutes. While he took time to gather himself, his teammates appealed to the referees, adding to the pressure. So, it wasn’t so much Brunson himself as McCollum claimed. Brunson was contrastingly relaxed about it. “It wasn’t purposeful, so we move forward,” he told reporters after the game. Spoken like a method actor after a performance of a lifetime.

And it was (on the court). Despite the abrupt administration of pain, Brunson had a game-high 28 points on 9 of 22 shooting and a near-perfect 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and 7 of 8 from the charity stripe. He had five rebounds, seven assists, and a steal to his night’s tally. McCollum, the Hawks’ offseason acquisition, came close with 26 points. But what’s clear is that he is here to assume Young‘s role as the villain of NY, both on the court and off it.

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Ice Trae stayed unusually quiet on social media after this game. Mamdani had hilariously blamed him for the surge in playoff ticket prices. The now-Wizards star hit back by posting, “Remember what happened the last time the Mayor of that City had my name in his mouth during a time like this… 😂✋🏽#DontBlameMeWhenItHappensAgain.” He was referencing the 2021 playoffs series when the Hawks thrashed the Knicks in five after then-Mayor Bill de Blasio called out Young after he hit a game-winner in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

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Well, whether Young or McCollum likes it or not, the Knicks are now 1-0 up in the series thanks to their win last night. And for those wondering, Brunson appears to be fit, and his name is not listed on the injury report. NY heads into Game 2 on Tuesday with a home advantage before traveling to State Farm Arena for the next two games in the series.