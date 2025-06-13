Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart Share Health Update as Confession on Mental State Emerges

Man, that playoff exit still stings, doesn’t it? Knicks fans, watching their team fall just two wins short of the NBA Finals after such a gritty run, was heartbreaking. But for the players who left everything on the court? The pain runs even deeper. On the latest episode of their podcast, Roommates Show, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart opened up — not just about their injuries, but the emotional toll of watching their season end.

First off, let’s talk about the physical toll, because both of these guys were absolute warriors, battling through some significant niggles and injuries. When asked about their summer plans and return to the gym, their answers revealed the need for serious recovery. Brunson admitted, “I don’t think I’m touching a ball… but next week I’m going to start doing some stuff,” adding that real basketball work was still “another week or two at least.” He noted, “I feel like when I’m doing something, my body will feel it.”

Josh Hart, who endured a brutal postseason, echoed this need for a break. He plans to start “chill, introductory-type stuff” like light lifting on vacation, but actual basketball is on hold. “Basketball? I don’t know, probably whenever my damn wrists and hands actually heal and feel comfortable,” Hart confessed. And it’s no wonder. This isn’t just end-of-season soreness; these guys were playing through legit injuries. The grind started even before the playoffs, with Brunson spraining his right ankle late in overtime against the Lakers back on March 7th.

Then, in the playoffs, it was a constant battle. Remember Game 4 against the Detroit Pistons in Round 1? Brunson limped to the locker room with right knee and ankle soreness, only to heroically return and get his team over the line. And for Hart, let’s not forget the absolute war against the Celtics in the semis, where he took an elbow to the face in Game 5 that left him a bloody mess needing stitches.

The conversation then shifted to the mental side, which revealed even deeper struggles. Both Brunson and Hart admitted that the season’s end hasn’t fully sunk in, and they’re not mentally ready to accept it’s over. Hart further revealed on the podcast, “Honestly, it didn’t… I don’t know about you, JB, but it didn’t feel like we were done until, like, Game 1 of the Finals.” He added that even in the days leading up to the Finals, “it still didn’t hit… But once Game 1 tipped off, I was like… ‘Damn. It’s over.'”

Brunson shared this sentiment. “I would — I mean, I agree,” he said. “Like, it didn’t feel — I don’t want to say it didn’t feel like it was over — but mentally, I just didn’t feel… I didn’t want it to be done. Like I wasn’t like, ‘Yeah, well damn, the season’s over’ — like a breath of fresh air or something. I still haven’t had that. Like, it’s just… yeah, I just don’t feel like I’m mentally even ready to relax.” This raw emotion highlights how deeply committed they were and their belief in going all the way. Hart even noted that being down 3-1 to the Pacers didn’t feel like a deficit due to their “brotherhood” and “unshakable confidence.”

The “brotherhood” Hart spoke of was a direct reflection of Coach Tom Thibodeau’s demanding philosophy. So when the front office abruptly fired the very man who architected their gritty identity, it wasn’t just a business decision—it felt like a personal blow, especially to the players who embodied that culture.

Josh Hart erupts in defense of Thibs amid coaching chaos

While some critics of Thibodeau might have pointed to his flaws – like his tendency to run his starters into the ground with heavy minutes or his perceived stubbornness with lineups in big playoff moments – Hart wasn’t having any of it. He has absolutely flourished under Thibs’ guidance, becoming the heart and soul of this gritty Knicks team.

So, when the criticism started flying after the firing, Hart didn’t mince words. He went right to the public and erupted in defense of his former coach. “All y’all talking trash about Thibs lame as hell,” Hart passionately declared, calling out the critics and urging people to show some respect for what the coach had accomplished with this team.

via Imago Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

You can see why Hart feels so strongly. For a player who thrives on hustle and grit, Thibs was the perfect coach. That belief was mutual, with Thibs often gushing about Hart’s inspiring effort. It was a bond that went beyond X’s and O’s, and Hart’s fierce defense shows how deep that loyalty ran.

Now, with Thibodeau out, the Knicks are at a crossroads. Firing a coach who just took you to the Eastern Conference Finals is a high-stakes move, signaling the front office is aiming for a championship and believes a new voice is needed to get there. With talks of pursuing a superstar like Kevin Durant, the Knicks’ offseason is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in the league.