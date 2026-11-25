Swifties’ strongest soldier has stepped up. A bit reluctantly. The New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson put an end to the viral debate over Taylor Swift’s loyalty to the franchise, making this the second time this year he’s had to play Knicks ambassador to Swiftie nation. This time he’s defending the pop superstar weeks after teammate Tyler Kolek labeled her the “fakest celebrity” fan at Madison Square Garden.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly ahead of Thanksgiving, the 30-year-old Finals MVP made it clear that Taylor Swift is “obviously” welcome at Knicks games and officially vouched for her credentials inside the fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t believe I have to say this,” Brunson told Us Weekly. “But I didn’t say what was said. Being one of the leaders of the team — the captain of the team — I guess I now have to help somebody out. Yes, she’s a member of the Knicks fandom. Yes, she is.”

Forgive Jalen Brunson’s reluctance. It shows this was a big locker room discussion to make him exasperated. Regardless, it was much-needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The compulsion to step in came from an NBA 2K segment featuring Knicks players Tyler Kolek and Miles “Deuce” McBride earlier this month. The guards had to compete in the video game to avoid answering uncomfortable questions. After McBride scored, Kolek was forced to answer who the “fakest celebrity fan” he had seen sitting courtside at an NBA game was, and he pointed straight at Swift’s appearance during New York’s championship run.

Fan Pulse SHOULD LEBRON SPEAK OUT AFTER WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS FAMILY? Yes. His family's safety comes before everything. No. Let the legal process handle it. He should address fans, but keep details private. AOJDFA5 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Kolek didn’t stutter when he said, “At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative. Because they just want to be seen at the game; they’re not necessarily fans. Maybe Taylor Swift?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hindsight settled a second later when McBride, who did in fact agree, warned, “Swifties [are] not gonna like that answer.”

Indeed, they didn’t. When Kolek predicted, “I’m gonna get some hate from the Swifties,” it was an understatement about the damage control it would need before Brunson’s statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jalen Brunson played peacemaker with Taylor Swift’s fans

McBride’s prediction proved accurate within hours, as Swift’s global fanbase flooded social media with receipts of her decade-long connection to the franchise. They brought back her old performance during a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden when she was a teen, her 2014 Time magazine interview praising Amar’e Stoudemire and declaring her love for the team, and courtside photos of her wearing a Knicks jersey alongside Carmelo Anthony during the ‘Knickstape’ era.

ADVERTISEMENT

By November 6, the Knicks organization issued an official statement distancing itself from Kolek’s remarks, stating, “Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization.”

Kolek quickly went into damage-control mode, sharing an Instagram post captioned “Tyler’s Version,” a play on Swift’s famous re-recorded tracks, on which his girlfriend, Lexi Sousa, commented, “Era’s tour attendee mind you !!”

ADVERTISEMENT

He offered a more formal apology to Swifties following New York’s 109–97 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 7, only a couple of days after the interview.

“I wasn’t up to date on my Taylor Swift Knicks fandom, so that’s on me,” Kolek said about Swifties flooding his DMs with receipts of Taylor’s Knicks loyalty. He reiterated his own credentials. “I love her music. I probably know more songs than anybody else in the locker room. I just misspoke.”

He also confirmed that they were playing Swift’s music in the locker room at the Cavs game. Teammates leaned into the moment afterward, blasting “Shake It Off” and “You Belong With Me” in the Cleveland visitors’ locker room while Jordan Clarkson posted a video of Kolek singing “Blank Space” with the caption, “He apologizes… the kid is okay. He’s a Swiftie.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all of this, it took the King of New York stepping in to save him. The hold Brunson has within the fandom is not to be underestimated.

Back in June, when Swift sat courtside in a custom “Stevie Knicks” shirt alongside Mariska Hargitay during New York’s 29-point Game 4 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals, MSG broadcaster Monica McNutt was caught on a hot mic saying, “She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl.”

McNutt apologized the next day, telling TMZ Sports, “I misspoke. I did not know,” and explaining, “It was just like, ‘Oh girl, get out of here. I ain’t seen you all year.’ But words are powerful, the way the story gets told. All of these things come into play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Days later, right after leading the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years, Brunson used the biggest podium of his career to calm the storm on McNutt’s behalf, saying, “I just want to say something to the Swifties: She’s a really good one. Cut her some slack. It’s all good, I promise.”

Five months later, with Swift having even celebrated her July wedding to Travis Kelce at MSG, Brunson once again used his voice as team captain to close the book on any doubts about her place in the Blue and Orange.