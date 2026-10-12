Jalen Brunson, Caitlin Clark & Other NBA Stars React After Eagles’ Collapse Against Jaguars

Call it a miracle or a show of pure skill, the Jacksonville Jaguars successfully clinched their Week 5 match against the Philadelphia Eagles with Cam Little’s last-minute 57-yard field goal. The international setting, with the game in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, made the victory even more special and drew reactions from sporting stars back home, including 2026 NBA champion Jalen Brunson.

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The last eight seconds of the game were absolutely outlandish. It looked like the Philadelphia Eagles had won after Jake Elliott hit a 48-yard field goal, taking a 17-16 lead.

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However, the Jaguars’ Ameer Abdullah came in clutch, returning a 53-yard kickoff. This put Cam Little in the perfect position to hit his 57-yard field goal with only one second left on the clock. He managed to make it in what turned out to be one of the most absurd last-minute plays of all time and win 19-17.

Reacting to the Jaguars’ victory, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson posted on X, saying, “Bro ain’t no way”. Fans of the iconic point guard know that Brunson is a hardcore Eagles supporter. In fact, his loyalty to the Eagles still remains despite being a Knicks player.

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In 2024, he refused to sign a New York Giants helmet, joking that it was “against my religion.” He ultimately gave in and signed it, but not without writing ‘Go Birds’ on it.

Indiana Fever’s star point guard Caitlin Clark also reacted to the matchup. “What an insane win for the jags,” she wrote in an X post.

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Clark’s 2026 WNBA campaign recently came to an end after the reigning champions Las Vegas Aces beat them 2-1 in Round 1 of the playoffs.

However, her praise for the Jaguars clearly showed that she’s been keeping up with the NFL, and her message likely resonated with fans.

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Another interesting name to pop up after the game was Karl-Anthony Towns, who only posted an angry emoji with “@Eagles” tagged in an X post. Like Brunson, his teammate is also a die-hard Eagles fan. Towns has often been spotted sporting an Eagles jersey, and he grew up close to the Philadelphia culture.

This is the Eagles’ third consecutive loss after losing to the Bears and the Rams in Weeks 3 and 4. What made the Eagles’ fans particularly frustrated was their defensive gaps.

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In the first quarter, Parker Washington was able to slip past Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba. This allowed him the space to complete a 51-yard touchdown and take the lead from the get-go.

However, the Eagles struck back. Will Shipley leveled the score with a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Zack Baun ended the half by shutting down Bhayshul Tuten’s touchdown attempt for a six-yard loss. The result? The Eagles went 14-7 in the first half, and things were looking up for them finally.

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Cam Little still had a ton to do with the Jaguars’ victory. In the third quarter, he kicked a 34-yard field goal, bringing the score to 14-10. Suddenly, the Eagles looked nervous. In the fourth quarter, Parker Washington later found another touchdown from Trevor Lawrence, taking the score to 16-14 in the Jaguars’ favor.

The Eagles later earned three points from Elliott’s field goal, but it was all for naught. With his miracle kick and Ameer Abdullah’s return, Little sealed the deal.

However, to give credit where it’s due. During this game, the Eagles played without their running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Their offensive line struggled and harmed their game. But at the end of the day, roster depth is part of the game, and the Jaguars improved to 4-1.