Jalen Brunson Confesses True Feelings About Mike Brown’s Outburst as Details of Private Conversation Emerge

Ever seen a team break up with its coach like it’s ending a long-term relationship? The New York Knicks just did. After their Conference Finals heartbreak, they parted ways with Coach Thibs. It stung, especially for Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who praised his role in their rise. But emotions aside, they’re ready for a reset as Mike Brown is bringing fresh energy and a louder voice. Trust and communication are back on the table. New York is lacing up for a resurgence with unfinished business.

Speaking of Brunson and Hart, both players had a brilliant run in the past season, with Karl-Anthony Towns added to their roster. That, too, was a Tom Thibodeau brainchild, per some reports. The 67-year-old took the team into the Eastern Conference Finals after 25 years of drought, but that just wasn’t enough. Do you know why? Communication barrier. Thibs ignored the clear pleas to utilize the bench.

However, with Brown walking into the locker room, things might change, who knows?

Meanwhile, connecting once again on The Roommates Show, JB shared his experience and relationship with the new coach. When the host asked the superstar guard, “What was the extent of the relationship or experience that you guys had with him prior to him being hired? Did you know him well?” Brunson didn’t hide a single truth.

“Never had a relationship with him, but he always said kind words. As an opposing coach, I always shook his hand, said ‘What’s up,’ and gave him a head nod,” Jalen Brunson confessed. “The videos we see on Twitter, like the one where he’s holding the whole team accountable in Sacramento or sprinting the whole sideline, show a different side of him. He’s really animated, wants the best for his team, and wants to push his team in any way he can. I’m excited for this and excited to see where he can take us. It should be fun.”

Back when Mike Brown was leading the sidelines for the Sacramento Kings, he did take a jab at the team for their poor start to the season. They were down at twelve in the West with four consecutive losses back in December 2024. Brown firmly stated, “I’m not a guy that lets a quote-unquote pink elephant sit in a room for long at all. For us, we’ve got to practice and try to get better.” And soon, he was shown the exit door and left in the shadows of unemployment for months.

In fact, Josh Hart also followed Brunson’s trail of thought. He shared, “I don’t really have a relationship with him. He’s been a part of some great organizations and teams. Extremely competitive. Someone who I think will work well with the personality and personnel we already have. It’s going to be great.”

Speaking of the Jordan Clarkson trade, Josh Hart could barely hide his grin—once he figures out how to say the name right, that is. With JC in the mix, the Knicks suddenly feel like a basketball Swiss Army knife. Big? Small? Fast? Slow? They can control any pace you name. But Hart knows this kind of magic takes time. A new coach, new schemes, and new chemistry. Still, the excitement is loud. The Knicks are stacking pieces and swagger, and Hart’s all in for the ride.

Perhaps it’s because of the weight of his four rings that, in turn, Mike Brown brings a sense of trust and credibility to the New York Knicks. Or maybe it’s that shiny $40 million, four-year deal tucked comfortably in his back pocket. Either way, he’s already stirring the pot in New York—in the best way possible. Jalen Brunson and the crew are buzzing. There’s energy. There’s curiosity. And yes, there have been plenty of conversations.

Jalen Brunson’s excitement is skyrocketing as the new Mike Brown era begins in New York

The host further asked the 28-year-old, pointed guard, “What have the early conversations been with him like since he got hired?” And as always, Jalen had his answers at the tip of his tongue. He shared, “They’ve been great. Just getting to know him and his background. He’s had a great journey to be where he’s at now.”

JB took it a step further and praised the new head coach for his years of contribution to the game and the culture he built with every team he led. “I have a lot of respect for guys who work hard, and I feel like he’s worked very hard to be in the position he’s in,” Brunson added. “Just the way he goes about his business—I’m excited. The more I talk to him and get to be around him in a basketball setting, the better. Getting to know him as a person, he’s a great guy.”

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a basket and a foul during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks just handed Mike Brown the keys, and now the engine is already rumbling. With four rings behind him and a four-year journey ahead in New York, he brings fire, focus, and a locker room eager to believe again. Meanwhile, Brunson and Hart feel the shift, and with Clarkson adding his flair, the energy only grows stronger. As a result, the vibe screams unfinished business. All in all, the Knicks have stopped chasing shadows. Instead, they’re chasing something much bigger.