Jalen Brunson Delivers Heartbreaking News After Game 4 Win vs Spurs

Jalen Brunson was carrying the weight of last game’s loss in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. He posted a solid 36 points as the New York Knicks took a final-minute 107-106 win against the San Antonio Spurs. But Wednesday held a far deeper meaning for him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the game, Brunson announced he had lost a close friend and fan, Jonathan. “Before we get started, just want to say my heart and my thoughts and prayers are with a friend of mine I got to meet and talk to last week, Jonathan from North Carolina, from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Garden of Dreams Foundation,” the 29-year-old shared in the post-game press conference. “He had a heart condition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Sep 26, 2022; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) speaks to the press at Knicks Content Day Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly enough, when Make-A-Wish reached out to Brunson, they asked him to make a video and connect with the fan. “But something in my mind told me just to try and get him on FaceTime, get to chat with him, and I got the pleasure to do so. It was a quick call, but it was well worth it,” he further shared. “I just want to send my thoughts and prayers for him and his family. Found out some news about him today. The guy was a soul.”

Jonathan’s loss had moved Brunson deeply; he paused to honor the young fan before taking questions. Washington Wizards legend John Wall is all too familiar with this pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, too, had lost his dearest six-year-old friend, Miyah Telemaque-Nelson, to cancer. Wall learnt of his passing on the morning of his team’s game against the Boston Celtics in December 2014. Despite the 133-132 overtime win, he sat teary-eyed in front of the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Jonathan’s complete identity remains a secret. And maybe that’s all that matters, precisely because Brunson’s emotions said it all.

While Brunson led, Anunoby became the hero

Madison Square Garden erupted in the final moments of Game 4. With 1.2 seconds left in regulation, Brunson attempted a long three-pointer. It bounced off the rim, but OG Anunoby was just in the right place to put it back into the basket. That’s how the Knicks gained a 3-1 series lead against the Spurs. But that’s just half the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

OG blocked De’Aaron Fox’s jump shot nine seconds earlier, which gave Brunson the chance. Anunoby refused to let the game slip away. Even with New York staring at that massive deficit, his relentless defense and timely shooting kept the Knicks alive. Then, with 4:34 remaining, he buried a crucial three-pointer that trimmed the gap to four and ignited the stunning comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Brunson’s contribution cannot be ignored, OG Anunoby was Batman for the night. He pulled off the winning tip-in and added 33 points to the team’s tally. He went 7-for-9 from the three-point line. Anunoby had all the major blocks and grabbed rebounds.