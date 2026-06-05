Jalen Brunson Gives Health Update for Game 2 After Double Injury Scare

When Jalen Brunson said, “I’ll be alright” after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the entire New York Knicks fanbase breathed a sigh of relief. Early in the game, he went to the locker room after Harrison Barnes awkwardly tumbled on his knee in an attempt to grab a rebound. Obviously, the fans wanted to know more about Brunson’s fitness going into Game 2, which is why Malika Andrews, in her interview with the point guard, asked more about it in detail.

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“I’ll be alright,” Brunson said to ESPN’s Andrews, a similar answer to what he gave right after Game 1.

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However, with just a day between two games, Brunson was asked a follow-up question about what the buildup to the matchup was looking like for him.

“Just getting as much treatment as you can. I think more importantly, being mentally locked in,” Brunson said. “I think physically once the game starts, I mean, your adrenaline is going to take over, but the way we lock in mentally and preparation has to be key.”

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After the early injury scare, Brunson had another incident in the second half when Spurs backup big man Luke Kornet landed squarely on his left ankle following an aggressive drive to the rim. He seemed to be in extreme pain, but the Knicks guard’s immediate priority was confronting official Scott Foster over a missed whistle on the contact.

Despite these injury scares, Brunson scored 30 points in the game, with 13 coming in the fourth quarter. His performance helped the Knicks secure a 105-95 win on the night and take a 1-0 lead in the Finals.

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Game 1 was eventful – from the injury scares, to Brunson showing his frustration toward Scott Foster, and then even a fan storming onto the court.

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However, for the New York Knicks fans, the night was all about Brunson’s resilience. He showcased exemplary grit to return from the locker room and put on a clutch performance in Game 1. While the team did well to take the win on the road, Brunson believes there were things the Knicks could have done better.

Jalen Brunson’s outlook for Game 2 and the Knicks’ frontline

If there’s one clear thing that the Knickerbockers are refusing to hide behind the bumps and bruises with the team in the Finals for the first time in 27 years, with the chance to win the first title in 53 years. Looking ahead to Game 2, Jalen Brunson is demanding a much higher standard of execution from himself after a highly inefficient shooting night.

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“Better decision-making, obviously, be as efficient as possible, no turnovers,” Brunson said when asked what an improved performance looks like. “Just give my team a chance to win, the best chance to win.”

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Brunson’s willingness to play through extreme physical duress mirrors a wider trend of competitive drive across the New York roster. The Knicks’ front office is not only tight-lipped, but has remained oddly mysterious regarding backup center Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson underwent surgery for a fractured right fifth metacarpal (pinky finger) just before the Finals. The Knicks haven’t confirmed how it happened or how serious it is. While he managed to log about 10 minutes to bother Victor Wembanyama in Game 1, head coach Mike Brown and the medical staff are taking it day-to-day.

Ultimately, Brunson made his mindset clear: his health cannot come at the expense of underestimating San Antonio. The Spurs have a historic reputation for lethal adjustments, famously roaring back with a 38-point blowout the last time they dropped a series opener.

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“I expect a lot from them,” Brunson noted of the Spurs’ coaching staff and roster. “Knowing their coaching staff and the personnel they have over there, they’re not going to go down without a fight. And so we got to be ready… mentally we got to be ready to go… because we know what they’re capable of.”

Finally making it to the championship stage for the first time this century is something to cherish for the Knicks fans and players. Having shown their resilience in Game 1, the Knicks will be hoping to put on another brilliant display and take a 2-0 lead back to New York, where the Finals are headed for the first time since 1999.