Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Insider Reports Concerning Scene Outside Knicks Locker Room After Magic Loss

The New York Knicks faced an unfortunate loss tonight, going down against the Orlando Magic 124-107, dropping their first home game of the season. However, this wasn’t the only setback the team faced. Jalen Brunson, New York’s superstar point guard, seemed to limp off the floor in the final minutes, and concern quickly spread amongst onlookers.

After the game, things only got worse. According to Knicks insider Ian Begley, “Brunson was seen outside the locker room using crutches and in some kind of protective boot on his right ankle.” He added that head coach Mike Brown said, “He just rolled the ankle… Didn’t know more than that.” Brunson exited the game with just under two minutes to go in the fourth after appearing to turn his right ankle.

Begley continued, adding, “It leads you to believe that this is a significant injury. And I know that the Knicks know that this is a real injury here. How long is he going to be out? We don’t know. But usually with ankles, it’s weeks, not days. Let’s see how Brunson feels when he wakes up tomorrow.”

This is a developing story.