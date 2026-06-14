Jalen Brunson Joins Michael Jordan After Ending Knicks’ 53 Year Old Championship Drought

In 1991, Chicago was euphoric at the prospect of winning its first NBA championship with Michael Jordan and the Bulls routing the Knicks in the playoffs. 35 years later, New York experienced that same thrill under the sheer dominance of their underdog NBA team. Tonight, the New York Knicks are officially champions of the basketball world for the first time in 53 years, completing a historic run behind a breathtaking, legacy-defining performance from franchise savior Jalen Brunson.

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In an intensely contested 94-90 Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center, Brunson single-handedly carried the scoring load for a heavily fatigued New York squad. He put on an absolute masterclass on the sport’s grandest stage, pouring in a spectacular 45 points, including a blistering 29 points after halftime and 13 consecutive points for New York in the fourth quarter. It’s a Black Cat level performance, and it showed.

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His 45-point masterpiece didn’t just secure the Larry O’Brien trophy and the Finals MVP crown. It catapulted Brunson into the most exclusive club shared by His Airness, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bob Pettit. Brunson became only the fourth player in the history of the sport to record at least 45 points in a championship closeout game.

Until tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only modern superstar in the same tier as legendary Hall of Famer Bob Pettit and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

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The weight of his personal accomplishment was lost on the Knicks captain. He was visibly overwhelmed during the post-game championship presentation. He got to share that in San Antonio, not only with his team, but also with his dad, Rick Brunson, who was part of the Knicks squad that last went to the Finals in 1999 and lost to the Spurs.

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The newly crowned Finals MVP completely choked up as he reflected on the underdog journey to the Finals. “It’s everything we dreamed of,” Brunson stated, fighting back tears while embracing his father. “It’s why I came to New York.”

Jalen Brunson’s cements his legendary status with Michael Jordan-like feat

The sheer magnitude of Jalen Brunson’s scoring exploits looks even more astonishing when compared against the legends he matched on Saturday night. Prior to Brunson’s Game 5 heroics, only three men had ever displayed such clinical offensive dominance with a single championship game on the line.

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Bob Pettit exploded for a historic 50 points for the St. Louis Hawks (the former incarnation of the Atlanta Hawks) to eliminate the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 1958 NBA Finals.

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Michael Jordan logged his 45-point performance with the iconic ‘Last Shot,’ the famous final baseline jump shot to close out the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. The Bulls were trailing by one point with under 20 seconds remaining. MJ stole the ball from Karl Malone, crossed over Bryon Russell, and sank a 20-foot baseline jump shot to seal the Bulls’ 87-86 victory, a magnificent curtain call on the Bulls dynasty.

Fun fact: Sunday, June 14, marks the 28th anniversary of the Last Shot, a day after Brunson matched his record.

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This record looked achievable for the first time in the modern era when Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a legendary 50-point masterpiece to seal the championship for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Ironically, the Knicks might just fall out of the Giannis sweepstakes after winning the title.

Brunson’s execution on Saturday mirrored Jordan’s 1998 workload with eerie perfection. Navigating a gruelling Spurs defense and hurting his ankle on a (missed) foul by Victor Wembanyama, Brunson shot an impressive 14-for-27 from the floor and aggressively forced his way to the charity stripe to connect on 13 of his 15 free throws. The rest of the Knicks squad, barring Brunson, was scoring under 30% from the field, highlighting the absolute necessity of Jalen’s scoring surge tonight.

By putting the entire city on his back to break the franchise’s agonizing half-century title drought, Brunson didn’t just join Michael Jordan in the record books; he secured eternal legendary status in the heart of New York City.