Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart Face Fan Backlash Over Controversial Deal Similar to LeBron James

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s podcast has secured a presenting partner, but the deal has put their choice of sponsor under scrutiny. As prediction-market companies expand across sports, the partnership raises questions about athlete endorsements at a time when the NBA is tightening its betting rules.

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Polymarket Sports announced that it would become the presenting podcast partner of The Roommates Show for the 2026-27 season. Hosted by Brunson, Hart and Matt Hillman, the show had already featured Polymarket in its October 15 Season 4 premiere, which included a football predictions segment and a promotional offer of a $25 bonus for a qualifying $10 deposit. The announcement formalized the presenting-partner arrangement.

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The deal also invites comparison with LeBron James’ reported $15 million-a-year endorsement agreement with Polymarket, which Front Office Sports reported in September. James’ deal focuses on football promotion, while Brunson and Hart’s agreement is tied to their podcast.

Podcast Loyalty Collides With Concerns Over Polymarket

For some listeners, the sponsorship was an immediate disappointment. One commenter, @andycag11, wrote, “Ah man, this stinks.”

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The comment offers no specific reason, but the reaction highlights how a sponsor can influence perceptions of a show built around its hosts’ personalities. Another listener made the concern about athlete endorsements more direct.

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Red Sox Jesus, posting as @realredsoxjesus, wrote, “Athletes support by gambling platforms”.

Other reactions suggested the deal could also affect how fans view Brunson and Hart beyond the podcast. @FadesPunished wrote, “knicks aura already faded,” expressing how the partnership could tarnish the players’ public image among some supporters.

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Meanwhile, @bigmoneymikal wrote, “Gotta unfollow the goats. Bad move here”. The response points to a more direct consequence of the backlash: some fans may reconsider their support for the players’ off-court ventures, even if their admiration for them as basketball players remains.

The comment comes amid a changing regulatory landscape. The NBA’s new restrictions on certain player-proposition bets apply to its traditional sportsbook partners, including limits on first-basket bets and some parlays involving statistical unders for players expected to receive limited playing time. Prediction markets operate under a different framework, but Commissioner Adam Silver has said they raise similar integrity concerns and that the league wants access to market data.

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Not every objection came with an explanation. HayleyBecker, posting as @HaylBecks, replied, “Gross”.

The reaction does not establish the commenter’s specific concern, but Polymarket has faced criticism over a separate market tied to a Cornell University se*ual-assault case. The Associated Press reported that the platform removed the market from its international platform after it recorded more than $450,000 in trading volume. The controversy also prompted criticism of celebrity endorsers, including LeBron James, and an advocacy group launched a petition urging some endorsers to cut ties with Polymarket.

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One listener focused instead on the podcast’s advertising load. The @NYKnicksPodcast account wrote, “I hope polymarket pays enough that you can cut down on commercial breaks. Love the pod but so many commercials”.

The Season 4 premiere includes promotional segments for Polymarket, AT&T and DoorDash, alongside other commercial content. While sponsorship revenue helps support a show, the listener’s concern is whether advertising interrupts the experience. The terms of the new agreement have not been disclosed, and there is no confirmation that the number of commercial breaks will change.

The reactions illustrate the tension surrounding athlete-led media: sponsorships provide commercial opportunities, but the brands involved can also attract scrutiny. As the NBA develops its approach to prediction markets and betting-related integrity, Brunson and Hart’s deal highlights the balance between commercial partnerships, league concerns and what listeners expect from the shows they follow.