For some, watching LeBron James in the 76ers’ jersey may still feel surreal. It’s very much true and thriving, topping the East. Without a doubt, Bron teaming up with Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey gave the City of Brotherly Love plenty to celebrate. But not everyone is ready to call this team an all-time great.

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New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson weighed in on the Sixers’ star power. And his choice for the best starting five offered a blunt reality check on the hype.

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“I don’t know. I look at that starting lineup, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God.’ It might be the best starting lineup ever. It might be. It truly might be… On paper,” Rapper Lil Dicky said during the 100th episode of The Roommates Show, hosted by Brunson and Josh Hart.

Before we go any further, Brunson shut it down instantly and named the prime Warriors as the best lineup.

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Philadelphia superfan Lil Dicky, brought a Joel Embiid jersey and asked the Knicks teammates where they were when LeBron James’ decision to sign with Philadelphia became known.

Fan Pulse WHAT'S THE MOST UNDERRATED ROLE ON A CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM? The big man who does all the dirty work. The defensive stopper who shuts down stars. The sharpshooter who makes defenses pay. The glue guy who keeps the locker room together. JDRA2 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Hart said he had no idea where he was. Meanwhile, Brunson noted news felt less like a sudden shock, saying, “It was too much of a free-agency.”

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Lil Dicky admitted he had not expected James to choose the Sixers, despite Philadelphia being among his top destinations. Then he turned to the lineup itself. He called it potentially the best starting five ever on paper, listing the lineup alongside LeBron James.

Brunson was not buying it.

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“No, no,” he said, before naming his pick: “Golden State.”

Brunson was referring to the 2016–17 Warriors, the team that added Kevin Durant to a core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. When the rapper asked whether that lineup was better, Brunson’s answer came down to one key distinction: “They were all, like, in their prime.”

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That was the heart of the debate.

Philadelphia’s projected group has an imposing mix of scoring, size, and playmaking, but its potential depends on how the pieces fit and how much each player can give over a full season.

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The Warriors’ 2016–17 starting lineup, by contrast, brought together four stars at or near the peak of their powers.

The Warriors’ results made the case for them. Durant joined Curry, Thompson and Green, and the team finished the postseason with a 16–1 record on its way to the NBA championship. Their dominance became the benchmark for modern superteams, making them a natural comparison whenever a new collection of stars draws “best ever” talk.

Lil Dicky’s argument for Philadelphia was rooted in the roster’s paper talent.

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Maxey has established himself as a leading guard, Brown adds another high-level scorer, and Edgecombe was presented as a potential glue player who could handle the less glamorous work. Dicky even suggested there might not be a better “dirty-work guy” in the league, prompting Brunson to jokingly compare Hart to a paperclip that can sometimes come loose.

Moreover, the Sixers need a full season to even introduce that claim.

At the same time, Jalen Brunson’s response also carried a clear rivalry edge. The Knicks and Sixers share the Atlantic Division and have met in high-stakes playoff series in recent seasons. New York’s captain had little reason to crown their rival before watching them play for an entire season.

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For now, the Sixers’ starting five remains a projection. Meanwhile, the 2016–17 Warriors have a championship and a dominant postseason behind them.

Jalen Brunson didn’t simply dismiss LeBron James & his men. They are projected to be a lethal team. However, the 2016-17 Warriors have already proven their mettle on the court.