Jalen Brunson Reveals Honest Opinion on Mike Brown Hiring Amid Teammate’s Major Confusion

The New York Knicks just had their best playoff run in 25 years. So, naturally, they fired their coach! In a move that sparked the kind of drama only New York can deliver, the team parted ways with Tom Thibodeau, leaving fans stunned and the team’s future in limbo. Star point guard Jalen Brunson chose to be silent, except for a cryptic Instagram post. What followed was a wild coaching search that finally ended with a proven winner: two-time Coach of the Year Mike Brown. Now, for the first time, the Knicks’ stars are breaking their silence, and the story of how it all began is pure comedy.

On their podcast, The Roommates Show, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart finally gave their honest take on the new hire. For Brunson, who became an All-Star under Thibs, the first conversations with Brown have been all about getting to know the person, not the coach. “Yeah, they’ve been great (the conversations),” Brunson said. “Just getting to know him, know his background and everything. He’s had a great journey to be where he’s at now. I just have a lot of respect for guys who work hard, and I feel like he’s worked very hard to be in the position that he’s in.”

That respect, however, was built from a distance. Brunson admitted he didn’t really know Brown before he got the job. “I never had like a relationship with him, but he always said kind words,” Brunson explained. It was just the usual head nods and handshakes between a player and an opposing coach.

via Imago Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown calls for a foul during the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, his teammate Josh Hart was having a full-blown identity crisis at a family dinner. His phone rings. The caller ID says “Michael Brown.” Hart’s reaction? “I’m like, ‘Who the hell? Michael Brown? I don’t know no Michael Brown, bro. I ain’t picking this up.” It wasn’t until a friend at the table asked, “Is that your new coach?” that Hart panicked and answered the call. “I was about to let that one go to voicemail,” he said, laughing.

Like Brunson, Hart said he didn’t really have a prior relationship with Brown, but he knows the resume. “Obviously, he’s been a part of some great organizations and some great teams, and you know, extremely competitive,” Hart said. “Someone who I think will work well with the personality and the personnel that we have already. So, it’s going to be great.”

The whole story is a perfect peek behind the curtain of an NBA coaching change, but it also shows the deliberate approach Mike Brown is taking. He’s not coming in with a clipboard and a whistle; he’s starting with conversations. As he said in his first press conference, “At the end of the day, it’s about relationships. It’s about trust.”

So the vibes are good. But let’s be real, good vibes don’t win championships. What matters is what happens after the tip-off? If you ask Knicks legend Baron Davis, there’s a huge problem that needs to be fixed, and it all comes down to one guy: Jalen Brunson.

Can Mike Brown take Jalen Brunson to the next level?

Baron Davis, speaking on Paul George’s podcast, put it best. He gushed about Brunson, calling him “so cold” and a guy that “nobody can stop.” But he also diagnosed the issue that got exposed under the bright lights of the Eastern Conference Finals. “My problem with that series,” Davis said, “is if you watch what happened where Indiana was successful is (when the) half-court (line) started to become another defender and a problem for him.” He’s right. The Pacers’ swarming pressure turned every possession into a 94-foot battle for Brunson, draining his energy and shrinking the court.

So, how do you fix it? According to Davis, it’s simple: get the man some help. “I think you need another guard. You need somebody that can handle pressure, bring the ball up,” he said, adding that the real issue was that “nobody on the Knicks outside of Jalen Brunson could bring the ball up the court.”

via Imago Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) runs up court after basket during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This is where the Mike Brown hire gets so fascinating. Thibs’ offense was all about Brunson’s solo magic. Brown, on the other hand, is known for his fluid, motion-heavy systems. As SNY’s Ian Begley pointed out, Brown’s interest in an offensive guru like James Borrego “suggests he is open to an offense that’s well-spaced and features a high level of ball and player movement.” What does that mean for Brunson? It could mean a whole new world. He could be playing off the ball, catching on the move, and attacking defenses that are already scrambling, instead of having to create every single thing from a standstill. It’s a tantalizing thought.

The front office seems to agree. They’ve already added versatile players like Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, and there are even whispers of a low-risk play for a guy like Damian Lillard. For a team that just had its best season in 25 years, the future suddenly looks even brighter. The Mike Brown era in New York didn’t start with a playbook. It started with conversations, trust, and a nearly missed phone call. And for a team on the verge of something special, that might be the most important play of all.