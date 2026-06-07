Jalen Brunson’s Biggest Fan, a 3-Year-Old, Steals the Spotlight on NYC Billboard Before Game 3

Essentials Inside The Story How a viral "Brunson!" catchphrase turned a toddler into a Knicks icon

Why Nike put a three-year-old fan next to Jalen Brunson outside MSG

The deeper meaning behind Rya's role in New York's Finals celebration

Forget Godzilla, King Kong or ‘Attack on Wemby.’ A gigantic pint-sized toddler has taken over New York, and it’s the best thing ever. As the NBA Finals arrive in Manhattan for the first time in decades, Nike’s “Always Knicks New York Forever” campaign has turned some of the franchise’s most passionate supporters into larger-than-life symbols of the moment. Standing out among them is three-year-old Rya, whose face now towers outside Madison Square Garden alongside Knicks captain Jalen Brunson. Those catching the massive digital billboard ahead of Game 3 might already recognize her as one of the team’s youngest viral superfans.

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In a stunning new digital display directly outside the Garden, Nike has featured the toddler donning a #11 Knicks jersey. At first glance, some fans online joked that she appeared to be picking her nose. That’s a shushing gesture, similar to what Brunson pulled on a hostile Philadelphia crowd during the Eastern Conference semis. That’s a true fan right there.

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The pose fits Rya’s growing reputation among Knicks fans. Videos shared by her mother, Myleen, regularly showed the toddler shouting “Brunson!” instead of “cheese” while mimicking the All-Star guard’s celebration. She also became known for carrying a custom Brunson plush doll, helping turn her into a fan favorite long before Nike came calling.

The viral clips eventually reached Brunson himself, leading to a memorable meeting when the Knicks invited Rya and her family to Madison Square Garden for a game against the Miami Heat. Before tipoff, the two shared their now-famous pose courtside. Later that night, Brunson erupted for a regular-season-high 47 points in a Knicks victory, creating a moment many fans still associate with Rya’s rise from social media sensation to unofficial good-luck charm.

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Now, ahead of Monday night’s Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs, Rya’s iconic pose is towering over Seventh Avenue. “We are truly so honored to be a part of history, knickstory,” Myleen shared during the campaign launch on behalf of her daughter. “Rya is so lucky to know only a winning Knicks team and hopefully that’s all she’ll ever know from here on out. We’re here to stay. Blue and orange forever.”

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Nike’s “Always Knicks Campaign” celebrates everyday Knicks fans

The towering billboard is part of Nike’s localized postseason campaign, “Always Knicks New York Forever,” which celebrates the fans who have fueled the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. Shot by renowned photographer Jonathan Mannion, the campaign features more than 50 New Yorkers ranging from firefighters and transit workers to longtime Knicks community figures and young fans like Rya.

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While recognizable figures such as Spike Lee, Vashtie Kola and Jae Tips are part of the broader Knicks cultural ecosystem, the campaign’s central idea is that the Finals run belongs to ordinary New Yorkers as much as celebrities. The portraits spotlight firefighters, MTA workers, nurses, barbers, doormen and security guards alongside lifelong fans who have become part of the team’s story.

In many ways, Rya’s inclusion captures the broader theme Nike appears to be chasing. Older Knicks fans remember decades of frustration, while Rya represents a generation that has only known the franchise’s recent resurgence. By placing a three-year-old superfan alongside Brunson outside Madison Square Garden, the campaign turns that generational shift into a visual statement.

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The billboard rollout arrives at a fitting moment. The Knicks return to Madison Square Garden holding a 2-0 lead over the Spurs and carrying a 13-game postseason winning streak. Brunson has remained at the center of the run, averaging 26.6 points and 6.3 assists over his last 16 playoff appearances. As New York prepares for its first Finals home game in nearly three decades, one of the most recognizable faces outside the arena won’t belong to an NBA star. It’ll belong to a three-year-old fan whose love for the Knicks became impossible to ignore.