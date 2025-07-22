Jalen Brunson’s Call With Teammate Leaves Josh Hart Stunned Amid Knicks’ Ongoing Crisis

You can’t understate the importance of chemistry in a team sport. Especially not in the NBA, where even sleep schedules matter. It’s not just about passing the ball—it’s about knowing your guy’s rhythm, his vibe, when he needs a lift. And that kind of bond? Doesn’t happen overnight. It’s forged in locker rooms, flights, and late-night talks. Luckily for the Knicks, their off-court brotherhood is real. But how deep does it go? That got put to the test when Jalen Brunson—Mr. Reliable himself—was handed a new mission: making sure the squad actually sleeps. Leadership, one bedtime at a time.

Brunson was tasked with giving bedtime wishes to Tyler Kolek, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart. Leadership takes strange forms, huh? Was he up for it? Oh, 100%. That’s just Jalen. The kind of chemistry this squad has? Most teams would sell a draft pick for it. Mikal didn’t even bother picking up—classic silent treatment. KAT and Hart? They were all on that “Man, quit playin’ around” wave. Jokey, suspicious, but amused. Then there’s Kolek. Let’s just say his reaction had a little too much… enthusiasm. Enough to get the internet’s eyebrows raised. Allegations pending. Locker room gold.

“Yo. Just wanted to say goodnight, my brother. That’s it,” said Brunson. Harmless, right? Nothing wrong with a little bromance, right? Well, maybe if you’ve reached levels of Kolek – that’s when it gets funnier. “You just wanted to say goodnight? Can you come tuck me in then?” said Kolek. That’s typical brotherhood, nothing out of the ordinary. It’s just surprising Josh Hart doesn’t think so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Knicks 🏀 (@nyknicks) Expand Post

AD

This is a developing story…