Jalen Brunson’s Teammate in Disbelief That He’s in the Same Category as LeBron James & Nikola Jokic

A simple social media stat turned into a funny moment for Jalen Brunson’s teammate, Josh Hart, and the New York Knicks forward did not hide his reaction.

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Sleeper Hoops recently shared a list of the players with the most triple-doubles over the last three years. Nikola Jokic led the list with 93. Domantas Sabonis followed with 36, while Luka Doncic had 34. Josh Giddey had 23, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21, and LeBron James had 18. Josh Hart also made the list with 17 triple-doubles.

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Hart saw his name on the list and gave a short but funny reply.

“I can’t lie this is hilarious to me,” Josh Hart commented on the Sleeper Hoops’ post.

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His reaction stands out because he is on the same list as some of the biggest triple-double stars in the NBA. Hart is only one spot behind LeBron James, while Jokic leads the list by a huge margin.

Hart’s reaction shows that he also finds the stat unusual.

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Imago NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Finals Game 1 – New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks guard Josh Hart R makes a layup during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 03 June 2026. SAN ANTONIO United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xADAMxDAVISx

Triple-doubles are associated with players who control many parts of the game on offense. Jokic often scores, rebounds, and assists at a high level. LeBron has also filled the box score in many different ways during his career.

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Hart plays a different role. He is known for his energy, rebounding, defense, and transition play. The forward also helps his team in areas that do not always get much attention. He is not usually the first player fans name when they talk about triple-double threats. That makes his 17 triple-doubles even more interesting.

Josh Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game for the New York Knicks during the 2025-26 regular season, according to StatMuse.

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Hart did not seem to take the stat as a sign that he belongs in the same category as Jokic or LeBron. Instead, he seemed to enjoy how funny the list looked with his name on it.

His laughing emojis and “I can’t lie” response show that he understood how unusual the comparison was.

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Hart’s reaction also has another connection because of Jalen Brunson.

Hart and Brunson are teammates on the New York Knicks. Hart joined the Knicks during the 2023 NBA trade deadline, while Brunson has become the team’s main point guard. But their connection started much earlier.

Hart and Brunson played together at Villanova. They helped the Wildcats win the 2016 NCAA championship. Ten years later, they were part of the Knicks team that won the 2026 NBA championship. Brunson also won the Finals MVP award.

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The Knicks star’s response is not really about comparing himself with Jokic or LeBron. It is more about enjoying an unexpected statistic.

He did not enter the NBA with a reputation as a triple-double player. However, his ability to rebound, pass, and help his team in many different ways has helped him reach 17 triple-doubles over the last three years.

That number has now put his name on a list with some of the biggest stars in basketball.

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For Hart, though, the situation seems more funny than serious.

Do you think Josh Hart’s triple-double run has changed how fans view his all-around game? Let us know in the comments.