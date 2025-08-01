Jalen Brunson’s Wife Turns Family Heartbreak Into Urgent Search on Daughter’s First Birthday

“I got an old camcorder… and I try to record like 30 seconds to a minute of just like little things. Just to have, right?” That was Jalen Brunson, the superstar point guard of the New York Knicks, talking about his new life as a father. He’s obsessed with capturing every moment with his daughter, Jordyn James. This week, the first big milestone arrived: Jordyn’s first birthday. But for his wife, Ali, the celebration was a mix of pure joy and deep, personal heartbreak.

On what should have been a day of pure celebration, Ali Brunson took to her Instagram story to share the emotional story behind their daughter’s name. “Jordyn James was named after her Grandpa,” she wrote. “It’s now been 15 years without my dad. We still can feel his love and presence all around us.” Ali also shared a link to a fundraising page, writing, “Please consider donating in honor of my dad, we need to find a cure for pancreatic cancer.” It’s a cause that Jalen himself has publicly supported in the past especially with his very active involvement with the organization Project Purple in raising awareness for the disease.

For Brunson and his family this is undoubtedly a sad yet powerful moment. But more than that it’s also a reminder that while Jordyn James is a tribute to a lost loved one, she is also the heir to a deep basketball legacy. Her other grandfather is Rick Brunson, Jalen’s father and a current Knicks assistant coach. Rick, a former NBA journeyman, has been a guiding force in Jalen’s life, both as a father and a coach. “The most important thing about a father is that you can’t be a fan. You’ve got to be a father,” Rick once said, explaining their unique dynamic. It’s a bond so strong that Rick now admits, with pride, “Sometimes I wish I was him.”

It’s that tight-knit family circle that Jalen credits for his success and his ability to stay level-headed amidst the pressures of being an NBA superstar. “What’s been most important in everything, is keeping the people I love close to me, having my family keeping me humble and in the right frame of mind,” he once said. “They keep me grounded and keep me straight on the mental side, and I’m really thankful for it. I honestly couldn’t do it without them.”

But the celebration of Jordyn’s life and the memory of her grandfather weren’t the only milestones the Brunson family marked this week.

Jalen and Ali Brunson: A high school love story

Just as they were marking their daughter’s first birthday, Jalen and Ali were also celebrating their second wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway to Greece. Ali posted stunning photos from Santorini with the simple caption, “Happy 2nd Anniversary 🤍 Santorini with my husband,” giving fans a glimpse into another chapter of a love story that started long before the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

Jalen and Ali are high school sweethearts, and their beautiful partnership is built on years of unwavering support. Their wedding itself was a testament to their priorities. They famously moved up their ceremony by a month to accommodate Jalen’s invitation to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. Even with the rush, Ali said their goal was simple: “We wanted it to be a big party: celebratory and joyful.”

From Ali rocking a custom-made leather jacket at Knicks playoff games to Jalen gushing about her presence, their bond is a constant. “She’s always been by my side and I’m lucky to have her,” Jalen has said of his wife. That support was never more crucial than during his transition from the Dallas Mavericks to the New York Knicks, a high-pressure move that Ali navigated right alongside him.

It’s that same love that was on display in her birthday post for her daughter—a love for the family she has, and a love for the family she’s lost. Her heartfelt plea is a beautiful example of turning personal heartbreak into a powerful, public call for hope, a legacy that Jordyn James will surely carry on.