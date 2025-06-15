Jalen Brunson Sends Clear Message to Father Rick Amid Knicks’ Coaching Dilemma

The New York Knicks’ coaching situation is messier than a mid-game spilled Gatorade, with Tom Thibodeau’s exit sparking debates, rumors, and a whole lot of side-eye toward the assistant coaches. At the center of it? Rick Brunson—Jalen’s dad, longtime Knicks assistant, and now the subject of whispers about his influence in the locker room. But while the franchise figures out its next move, Jalen decided to cut through the noise with something really simple.

On June 14, Jalen took to social media with a photo of him and his father, captioned, “Happy Birthday pops” just a straightforward, heartfelt message. But in Knicks-land, where every gesture gets dissected like a playoff game tape, this wasn’t just a birthday post. It was a quiet but unmistakable show of support for his dad amid the chaos.

The Brunson family bond is no secret. Rick’s been Jalen’s coach, mentor, and hype man since day one, and Jalen’s never been shy about crediting him for his success. Remember when he bought Rick a Rolex as a thank-you? Or when Rick admitted he now looks up to his son? Their relationship is the kind of wholesome content the NBA rarely sees, which makes Jalen’s public nod even more meaningful right now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Feb 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up with assistant coach Rick Brunson (right) before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

AD

With Rick’s future up in the air and rumors swirling about player frustrations (real or exaggerated), Jalen Brunson’s message is a reminder: family comes first, no matter what the front office decides. Maybe it’s a coincidence. Or maybe, in classic Brunson fashion, it’s a perfectly timed non-verbal mic drop.

The Brunson Factor: When family ties complicate a franchise’s future

After years of dysfunction, the franchise seemed to be turning a corner under Tom Thibodeau—playoff wins, a Conference Finals appearance, and actual stability. But in true Knicks fashion, they ripped up the blueprint the second things got interesting.

The main angle here isn’t just the firing of Thibodeau—it’s the staggering lack of a Plan B. It’s compounded by an awkward power dynamic brewing behind the scenes. Owner James Dolan reportedly made the call to move on. That left the front office scrambling to chase big-name coaches who were never realistically available. Jason Kidd, Quin Snyder, and Ime Udoka all said no before the Knicks could even finish their pitch. Even Charles Barkley couldn’t resist piling on. He called them “the stupidest damn people in the world” on national TV. Ouch.

But the rejections aren’t the only issue. Now, there’s growing tension around Rick Brunson’s role. Multiple reports indicate that several Knicks players are “unhappy” with the longtime assistant’s influence. Some feel he has “too big of a say” in team matters. One source even suggested Rick Brunson might wield more power than some in the front office.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And with his son, Jalen Brunson, as the franchise cornerstone, the optics are messy. Does the next head coach inherit a staff where family ties carry more weight than basketball decisions?

What’s most baffling is the lingering hope that a miracle will drop a star coach into their lap—because if there’s one thing potential hires love, it’s walking into a situation where the owner is impulsive, the front office is scrambling, and the locker room might already be questioning the assistant coach’s sway. Yet here we are: the Knicks, having struck out on every established coach with a pulse, are now scheduling formal interviews with Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown. Both are competent coaches, but they’re also exactly who you’d expect a desperate front office to target—available, experienced, and, most importantly, willing to take the call.

Meanwhile, players like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are openly praising Thibodeau, subtly underscoring the front office’s shaky rationale. If the Knicks think Jenkins or Brown will magically erase the stench of this process—or the awkward reality of Rick Brunson’s influence lingering in the background—they’re dreaming. This isn’t a coaching search anymore; it’s damage control.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The New York Knicks had a rare chance to build on momentum—instead, they’ve reignited every old doubt about their competence. Stability? Gone. Credibility? Questionable. And now, with whispers of locker room friction and a coaching search stuck in neutral, it’s not just about who gets hired—it’s about whether anyone can untangle this mess before the whole thing spirals further. Some things never change.