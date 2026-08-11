Jalen Brunson Sends Direct Message to LeBron James and Co. Ahead of Knicks-76ers Opening Night Clash

The NBA revealed a Christmas Day matchup that pits the Philadelphia 76ers against the LA Lakers in what could be the most-watched regular-season game in years. The league also handed the champion Knicks a first look at the team chasing them hardest, on opening night, at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson, who delivered New York’s first championship in 53 years, had plenty to say about both the schedule and the roster that will be walking into his building on Oct. 20.

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Brunson gave his take on whether Philadelphia’s offseason moves, landing LeBron James alongside Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, have made them the East’s most dangerous team.

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“I mean, rightfully so,” Brunson said on Today. “They have a lot of firepower. But we’re going to focus on what we have to do, and we’ll see what happens.”

He also gave his assessment of what awaits the Knicks on opening night: “Fireworks for sure. I mean, they’re going to be electric. They’re going to definitely be a team to keep your eye on. They reloaded this year, so it will be a tough test, but we’ll be ready.”

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The Sixers tip off the 2026-27 season against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20 before making their home debut on Oct. 22 against Cleveland. They will then return to Los Angeles on Christmas Day for LeBron James’ first game back against his former team.

It is as loaded a schedule as any team has opened a season with in recent memory. And Brunson’s concession that Philadelphia “reloaded” was an acknowledgment that the East title race begins the moment the ball tips up at MSG next month.

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James joins Brown, Maxey, Embiid, and a Sixers supporting cast that includes VJ Edgecombe. The roster was described by Shams Charania as capable of winning on any given night from multiple directions, with James reportedly expected to function as the point guard.

Jalen Brunson gave an update on where his hand is heading into the offseason. “Should be. That’s the plan,” he said when asked about his hand injury. “I feel good. I have a little bit more time in this. Once this is off, we’ll figure out the best plan of action. But it’s been getting a little rest. I’m ready to continue to get back to it.”

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Brunson suffered a left wrist injury during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and played through it in the NBA Finals. He wore protective equipment as New York closed out San Antonio in five games. He has been recovering since the championship and is still wearing the protective equipment.