Jalen Brunson Sends Message to Taylor Swift Fans After Knicks Broadcaster’s Controversial Comments

Essentials Inside The Story Why Taylor Swift's Knicks fandom suddenly came under scrutiny.

The comment that turned a Finals broadcast into a social-media firestorm.

Brunson's post-title message had nothing to do with basketball.

In November 2014, Taylor Swift sat courtside at Madison Square Garden wearing a custom Knicks jersey and publicly declared her love for the team. “Ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks,” she told TIME in a 2014 interview.

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More than a decade later, that Knicks fandom unexpectedly became the center of an NBA Finals controversy. After leading New York to its first championship in 53 years, Finals MVP Jalen Brunson publicly defended ESPN analyst and Knicks radio voice Monica McNutt, who had spent days facing backlash from Taylor Swift fans.

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So, addressing the Swifties, JB said, “I just want to say something to the Swifties. She (McNutt) is a really good one. Cut her some slack. It’s all good, I promise.”

The controversy began during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to beat the Spurs 107-106 in the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. While Jalen Brunson’s 36-point performance drove the rally, much of the postgame conversation shifted toward an unexpected courtside guest: Taylor Swift.

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Swift attended the game alongside Mariska Hargitay and sisters Este and Alana Haim wearing custom Knicks-themed shirts. Her appearance drew attention because she had recently attended a Cavaliers playoff game with fiancé Travis Kelce during New York’s Eastern Conference Finals series against Cleveland.

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Before tipoff, a livestream of the Knicks radio broadcast accidentally captured an off-air conversation between play-by-play announcer Tyler Murray and analyst Monica McNutt.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?” Murray asked while looking toward Celebrity Row. After confirming it was Swift, McNutt replied: “She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl.”

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The clip spread rapidly across social media and quickly became a talking point far beyond basketball circles.

Many Swift fans viewed the comment as gatekeeping, arguing that McNutt was dismissing Swift’s fandom because of her recent appearance at a Cavaliers game. Others defended McNutt, noting that Swift had not attended a Knicks game in more than a decade and that the analyst was simply making a lighthearted observation during an off-air conversation.

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McNutt later acknowledged that she was mistaken. Speaking with TMZ Sports, she said, “If I’m wrong, I am wrong, apparently, because she’s got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey. I misspoke.” She added that she had not realized Swift’s long-standing connection to the franchise and concluded, “Shoutout to T-Swift. We can be united in orange and blue.”

Swift’s Knicks credentials extend beyond a single appearance. In the 2014 interview, she said Madison Square Garden held a special place in her heart because she performed there as a child. “I love them, though. Why does that matter?” Swift said when asked why she continued supporting the Knicks despite their struggles at the time.

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McNutt also addressed the backlash during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “Being super peace of mind, I’m just making an observation,” she said before criticizing how quickly the discussion escalated into accusations of racism. “If I was in a different body, it would be nothing.”

Brunson’s comments effectively brought the controversy full circle. After days of debate surrounding McNutt’s remark, the Knicks star used his championship celebration to publicly support the broadcaster and encourage fans to move on.

Jalen Brunson capped off a historic Finals run

Brunson’s defense of McNutt came at the end of one of the greatest playoff runs in Knicks history. The point guard scored 36 points during New York’s historic Game 4 comeback before exploding for 45 points in the championship-clinching Game 5 victory over San Antonio.

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For the series, Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds while earning Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP honors.

The emotional significance of the championship was evident moments after the final buzzer.

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“I got no words. It’s everything I ever dreamed of,” Brunson said after the victory. Later, while celebrating with his father Rick Brunson and teammates, he added: “It’s everything we dreamed of. It’s why I came to New York.”

Brunson’s message also served as the final chapter in a controversy that had dominated basketball and pop-culture conversations throughout the Finals. After days of debate, the Knicks star reduced the discussion to five simple words: “Cut her some slack.”