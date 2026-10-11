Jalen Brunson Sends Stern Directive to Knicks Locker Room Over Paused Contract Negotiations

The New York Knicks have decided to put contract extension talks on hold until later in the season, with the front office announcing the move Friday to avoid off-court distractions. The pause leaves extension-eligible players such as Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride, and Tyler Kolek waiting for further discussions. But Jalen Brunson backed the team’s approach on Saturday, sending a clear message to his teammates about keeping their focus on basketball.

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When the team made the statement on Friday, KAT and Hart did not directly address it. But there were tweets as Towns wrote, “Always Love 🧡💙” on X, while Hart tweeted, “NY 🧡💙.” Again, this was not a direct response, but many felt the Knicks’ stars made it pretty clear about staying with the franchise. Amid all of this, their captain showed immense faith in his teammates, helping them avoid the distraction.

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“By doing just that (focusing on basketball),” Jalen Brunson said to the media. “He’s (Josh Hart) going to be a professional. Not just him, everybody. Everyone’s going to be professional and continue to do their jobs. I mean, no matter what the situation is, things are going to happen.

“There’s always going to be a rollercoaster of a season. Ups and downs emotionally or whatever. But no matter what, when we’re out there on the court, we’re all going to have each other’s back regardless.”

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Extension or not, Jalen Brunson wants his teammates to treat this as another roadblock to overcome. It seems Josh Hart is imbibing that approach already. Hart set the record straight about the front office’s statement to suspend any contract discussion.

“I don’t know. I mean, everything’s going to work out. So I mean, I’m not really too stressed over it to put too much into it. Obviously we have high expectations. So it is good we’re able to just focus on the season and keep it moving.”

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Furthermore, Josh Hart also reiterated that the uncertain future will play on their minds. But the Knicks star stated that it’s not as straightforward as everyone else thinks.

“There’ll be days when you don’t think about a good day. We’re just like, let’s hoop this, this, this. And then other days where it’s top of the mind. We’re human sometimes. It’s difficult if you don’t know what your future is.”

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That’s why on Media Day, Josh Hart made his position clear: that contract talks should be settled before the season begins. He is eligible for a four-year, $132 million extension and will earn $20.9 million this season. The 31-year-old also has a $22.3 million team option for next year. Still, Hart has shown he’s willing to take a financial hit if it helps New York keep its championship core intact. Karl-Anthony Towns has expressed a similar willingness to sacrifice.

But his situation is more complicated. Knicks owner James Dolan has directed the franchise to stay below the NBA’s second apron, putting pressure on the front office to manage its payroll carefully.



Towns’ future remains the biggest question.



He has a $61 million player option for next season, and the extension window remains open through June 30, 2027. After October 19, he would have to decline the option to sign an in-season extension. He is eligible for a four-year deal worth up to $276 million, but league sources say discussions have centered on a figure closer to $200 million.

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That gap, alongside Dolan’s financial directive, leaves the Knicks with a difficult decision as they try to keep their core together. With multiple key players facing contract decisions, New York announced Friday that extension talks would wait until later in the season. Jalen Brunson is among those with a major payday ahead. Although he isn’t eligible for an extension until next year, he is in line for a significant raise.

As captain, JB reinforced the team’s stance on Saturday. And urged the locker room to stay focused on the season to defend the championship.