Jalen Brunson Sends 3-Word Message to Referee Tony Brothers Over Controversial Call Moments Before Game-Winning Dagger

Referee Tony Brothers faced a hostile night at Scotiabank Arena. He was booed by the crowd, interrupted twice, and called out by Jalen Brunson moments before the most pivotal part of the game.

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With 3:49 remaining, JB was assessed a technical foul for flopping after going down on contact from RJ Barrett. When the Raptors missed the resulting technical free throw, Brunson turned toward referee Tony Brothers and delivered a blunt three-word message, twice before adding an expletive response.

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“BALL DON’T LIE,” Brunson repeated the three words twice and later allegedly said, “B— A–!”

Jalen Brunson is one of the best charge drawers in the league. He was clearly upset when the call did not go his way. The exchange quickly became one of the night’s talking points, particularly given the Knicks’ recent frustrations with officiating. The head coach had previously expressed concerns about the team’s free-throw disparity following consecutive losses to Cleveland and Indiana.

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Mike Brown questioned why the discrepancy had become so significant over multiple games, saying, “The discrepancy shouldn’t be that bad two games in a row. Hopefully not three games in a row coming up.” He had also highlighted the lack of free-throw opportunities for Jalen Brunson, who had played nearly 35 minutes without attempting a single free throw against Cleveland. Those concerns added context to the frustration surrounding the call against Toronto.

Entering the night mired in a two-game skid and searching for a spark at 6-6, the Knicks needed more than just a momentary outburst from their captain. They needed a complete second-half turnaround. Jalen Brunson, usually the driving force behind the Knicks’ offense, was also having an unusually quiet night early on. Last year’s Finals MVP managed just three points in the opening quarter and added only five in the second.

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Then Toronto outscored New York 31-20 in the third quarter, establishing a 74-67 advantage heading into the final period. The Raptors extended their lead to 84-71 after an Immanuel Quickley three-pointer with 8:55 remaining, leaving the Knicks facing a 13-point deficit. Karl-Anthony Towns became a major factor in the comeback. Landry Shamet also stepped up.

He knocked down a crucial three-pointer with 1:16 remaining to tie the game at 90-90. Towns subsequently helped New York take a 95-92 lead with 19.7 seconds left. But Toronto wasn’t finished. Scottie Barnes responded with a difficult three-pointer with 13.6 seconds remaining, tying the contest at 95-95 and sending it into overtime.

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OG Anunoby added 21 points and nine rebounds against his former team. Shamet finished with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including four three-pointers. His seven points in overtime proved especially important in helping the Knicks secure the victory. Jalen Brunson finished with 28 points and nine assists. The crucial basket came in the OT.

Nobody from the Raptors was guarding Brunson on the inbound play. Bridges was looking for the right moment. Jalen Brunson even created space and knocked down a difficult fadeaway three-pointer from the corner with 33.4 seconds remaining, giving the Knicks a 109-106 lead.

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New York eventually secured a 112-108 overtime victory, ending its two-game losing streak and improving its record to 7-6. Raptors TV analyst Jack Armstrong praised KAT’s ability to screen for Brunson, which led to the game-winning three.

“You can talk all you want about all those points & all that other stuff––his screen freeing up the screen, the screener action to get Brunson the open shot in the left corner was the difference.”

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Towns finished with 28 points and 17 rebounds, extending his impressive double-double streak to 13 consecutive games. He also scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, playing a central role in bringing the Knicks back from the brink.