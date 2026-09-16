Jalen Brunson Takes LeBron James Route With Major Career Move Alongside Mother and Sister

Jalen Brunson has mastered the basketball resume. Now, he’s adding a business card to it.

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The New York Knicks captain has a new business venture, and he’s keeping it close to home. Brunson and his family have launched Thirty Third Management Group, which will handle his off-court business while also working with clients in sports, business and philanthropy. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the launch.

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The name has a pretty obvious connection to Brunson’s NBA story. He was the 33rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and that number is now at the center of his new business.

“My family has been with me every step of the way, and everything we do is rooted in trust,” Brunson said. “Thirty Third gives us the chance to take ownership of my off-court business, to build something that reflects who we are, and to do it together.”

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The move puts Brunson on a path that other NBA stars have taken by building a significant business presence away from the court. LeBron James has built major ventures around trusted relationships, including SpringHill alongside longtime friend Maverick Carter. Brunson is taking a similar approach to controlling his off-court interests, but with his family at the center of the operation.

Brunson’s Mother and Sister Lead the New Venture

Sandra Brunson, who has managed Jalen’s off-court business for eight years, will serve as president of Thirty Third. His sister, Erica Brunson, will become Director of Client Services, while Connor Cashaw will serve as Director of Business Development. Erica and Cashaw have been part of Brunson’s team since 2024 and 2025, respectively.

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The family structure isn’t simply about keeping the business close to Brunson. The new company is being built to work with clients outside the Knicks star’s own portfolio.

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“This firm was born from a belief that the most powerful brands are built on trust, purpose, and genuine human connection,” Erica said. “As a family, we’ve had the privilege of supporting Jalen’s growth beyond basketball, and that experience inspired us to create an advisory platform that helps others do the same. We are committed to helping our clients maximize opportunities, whether in professional sports, business, or philanthropy, and want to be a strategic partner that champions both success and significance.”

Brunson will remain Thirty Third’s foundational client, but the firm’s plans extend well beyond managing his own ventures. The company intends to advise athletes, NIL talent, executives, entrepreneurs and charitable foundations on brand development, partnership strategy, business development and philanthropy. Women’s professional sports will also be an early priority, with Erica set to lead that effort.

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That gives the venture a broader purpose than a traditional personal management operation. Brunson and his family are taking the experience they have gained managing his career and turning it into a platform that can eventually serve other clients.

The timing also comes at a major point in Brunson’s career. He captained the Knicks to the 2026 NBA championship and won Finals MVP, adding the biggest achievement yet to his rise in New York. NBA.com previously highlighted Brunson’s journey from the 33rd pick in the 2018 draft to becoming one of the central figures of the Knicks.

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Thirty Third now gives Brunson a formal structure for the business opportunities that have grown alongside his success on the court. Rather than separating his basketball career from his off-court interests, the new company brings those interests under an operation built around people who have already been part of his journey.

The LeBron comparison also becomes relevant here, although the two setups are not identical. James has spent years expanding his business portfolio beyond basketball, with Maverick Carter playing a central role in ventures such as SpringHill. Brunson’s model is more directly family-led, with his mother and sister taking executive positions in the company.

For Brunson, the significance of Thirty Third goes beyond simply adding another business to his name. The company gives him a way to take greater ownership of the opportunities surrounding his career while creating something that can continue after his playing days.

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The 33rd pick that marked the beginning of Brunson’s NBA journey now has a new meaning beyond the basketball court, with his family helping build the next chapter of his career.