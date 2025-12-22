Jalen Brunson & Team Announce NBA Cup Decision As Knicks Front Office Ignores A Problem

Less than a week after the NBA Cup, Jalen Brunson just dropped his career high of 47 points at MSG. The Knicks captain continues to lead even with off-court activities, like taking a $100 million discount. So, it wasn’t difficult for him to sacrifice a smaller chunk of his earnings.

Teammate Josh Hart confirmed to The Post on Sunday that he, Jalen Brunson, and others among the highest-paid players are skimming off NBA Cup prize money to reward Knicks support staff members. “I don’t think it was a hard decision,” Hart said before the Knicks beat the Heat.“Some of those people don’t get a bonus, and they’re working to make sure we’re at the top of the game, no matter who they are. We want to make sure those people are also compensated for their extra time and their efforts.”

The Knicks made it abundantly clear they would hang the NBA Cup alongside their championship banners. But that doesn’t mean they are disrespecting the competition. In fact, the captain, Jalen Brunson, is leading the efforts to appreciate the efforts of other staff members. As part of winning the NBA Cup, the Knicks players and head coach Mike Brown will receive $530,000 in prize money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hart mentioned the massage therapists and PR staff members as recipients of the unexpected NBA Cup bonus: “We’re compiling that list together now.”

After trailing the Spurs by five entering the fourth quarter, New York outscored them 35-19 in the final period to take home the crown. Straight after the game, Brunson made sure to let people know he is ready to sacrifice. “I’m giving some of it back to our training staff,” Brunson said after the game. “For sure, some of it’s gonna go to them. They helped us to get here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalen Brunson was named the NBA Cup Finals MVP after scoring 25 points with eight assists and four rebounds. In fact, he’s also averaging nearly 30 points per game in December, shooting 50% overall and 39.2% on 3-pointers this month. A true leader who is leading from the front. The prize money isn’t necessarily a huge deal, as the captain rakes in $39 million per year. Similarly, it is not an issue for other top stars of the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($53 million salary), OG Anunoby ($39.6 million), Mikal Bridges ($24.9 million), and Hart ($19.5 million) are the remaining players earning higher salaries on the Knicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jalen Brunson’s discounted contract is still not enough

Despite having a better bench strength than last year, the Knicks still have to manage to cut salary. Yes, for now, the Giannis trade talks continue to be on the back burner. If they want to fill out their roster in time for the playoffs, reducing the payroll is a non-negotiable. Currently, only $150,000 separates them from the second apron. Due to this, Mike Brown can’t sign a veteran minimum free agent on a prorated basis until April 2.

These problems continue to linger over their current issues. Not enough return on Guerschon Yabusele, injury to Landry Shamet, and the inconsistent play of Jordan Clarkson. More importantly, Robinson’s past medical history and form of rookie Mohamed Diawara and sophomore Pacome Dadiet don’t inspire confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the starting 5 remain heavy and well compensated. But it’s their bench that needs to perform when the time comes. Amid this, the front office needs to find the financial breathing room to keep the roster balanced.