Jalen Brunson’s Father Reveals Mike Brown’s Secret Meetings Before Knicks’ Championship Run

Rick Brunson may be the dad of the ‘King of New York,’ but the New York Knicks assistant coach made sure his boss got due credit. He revealed Mike Brown’s pivotal, behind-the-scenes coaching maneuver that turned around the franchise’s championship run. Speaking on an episode of the Hardwood Knocks podcast, Brunson credited the head coach with organizing private, unfiltered air-clearing sessions with players right before the postseason began, a moment he considers the true turning point of their title pursuit.

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“All summer I hear how great Jalen is, how great KAT is, and OG and all that. And I never hear the job that Mike Brown’s done. And to me I think that’s overlooked,” Rick Brunson said during his podcast appearance. “What Mike did for us to even have a chance is something like unique.”

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Brunson explained that after the team experienced late-season struggles, Brown initiated a series of direct, “old-school” meetings with key players to reset accountability before playoff action tipped off.

“Right before playoffs, he met with the starters individually,” Brunson recounted. “Like, ‘Hey, get everything off your chest. How come we’re not on the same…’ I don’t know if you guys remember, but we struggled at the end of the year. We were struggling at the end, and ‘let’s get everything off your chest,’ like what you don’t like, what you do like, blah-di-blah. Then he brought them in together as a unit and like, ‘Alright, you said this about him, you said this about him, and you guys said this about the team.'”

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Former NBA veteran and host John Wallace characterized the strategy as “old school,” a sentiment Brunson enthusiastically endorsed.

“Yeah. ‘So what’s up?’ And like they talked to each other, they pieced it out…obviously it was all basketball, like I can do this or you do this too much or you don’t do this enough,” Jalen Brunson’s dad detailed. “And they actually talked to each other and understood each other. And I swear that was the moment where we took off. I really believe that like right at the end of the season, the last couple games and then right into the playoffs.

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“You know, even us being down 2-1, we still felt like we were the better team…obviously, you have to go out there and prove it. And then when we went on that 13-game winning streak, I would say Mike don’t get enough credit. Mike was tremendous.”

The revelation sheds light on the internal culture built under Brown, who was in his first season leading the Knicks. At the end of the regular season, the Knicks struggled with late-game execution, leading to a 53–29 record. With the workloads on Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, it was hard to tell that they would be the ones to end New York’s 53-year championship drought.

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That’s where Mike Brown’s leadership and emotional control alongside Rick Brunson’s support proved vital during intense playoff moments, including Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. During a heated road matchup at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center, the Knicks lost their poise amid officiating disputes.

Star guard Jalen Brunson was visibly animated throughout the evening, expressing frustration toward veteran referee Scott Foster after taking a hit to his knee in the first quarter and after San Antonio big man Luke Kornet later fell on his ankle. Following the final buzzer, backup guard Jose Alvarado had to repeatedly step in to pull Brunson away as emotions flared.

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Mike Brown was also getting agitated. It was during these tense stretches that Rick Brunson stepped up on the bench to ensure discipline was re-established.

“He told me to shut the hell up and he told the rest of the team to be quiet and leave the officials alone,” Mike Brown acknowledged postgame following New York’s 105-95 Game 1 victory. “It was great of him because we were all kind of losing our mind.”

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Brown candidly admitted that frustration with the whistle had compromised the group’s focus during the contest, in which the Spurs ultimately attempted 7 more free throws despite both teams committing 23 personal fouls.

“We were all b—-ing too much at the officials,” Brown added. “Rick Brunson was great.”

The steadying influence paid off on the floor and translated to a championship. While Rick is right that most of the credit is given to his son, Mike Brown’s closed-door accountability meetings prior to the postseason remain a core pillar of New York’s championship execution.