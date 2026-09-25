23-Year-Old NBA Star Can Make $200 Million Only if He Doesn’t Gain Weight

Jalen Duren’s future with the Detroit Pistons has become a major NBA offseason story. Detroit has offered its young center a huge contract, but one unusual condition has made the deal even more interesting. The reported clause focuses on Duren’s weight.

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The Detroit Pistons have offered Duren a five-year, $200 million contract. However, the deal reportedly includes a weight clause. Under the reported condition, Duren would have to check his weight every month during the calendar year.

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League sources told The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson and Sam Amick that the weight rules were meant to work as incentives. The exact conditions had not yet been officially put in writing. So, the reported clause does not mean Duren would simply lose the full $200 million if he gains weight.

Still, the idea of checking his weight as part of a huge long-term contract has reportedly surprised Duren and his representatives. Duren has been listed at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds since the 2022 NBA Draft process. He also does not have a known public history of weight problems.

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One league source even compared his physique to a Greek statue. That makes the reported weight clause even more surprising.

Detroit’s concerns reportedly became stronger after the team’s 2026 playoff run. The Pistons reached the second round but lost Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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According to league sources, people inside Detroit believed Duren’s weight played a part in his struggles during the playoffs. The team reportedly wanted him to lose weight after the series.

That reportedly surprised Duren and his representatives. The concern is also interesting because Duren has stayed relatively healthy during his NBA career. He played 70 games last season. He has also played at least 61 games in each of his four NBA seasons.

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So, while Detroit’s concerns seem to come mainly from his playoff performance, Duren’s camp reportedly did not expect weight to become such an important part of his contract talks.

Duren had an excellent regular season before the playoffs. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during the 2025-26 regular season. He also earned his first All-Star selection and made the All-NBA Third Team.

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Those numbers helped increase his value before restricted free agency. However, his numbers dropped during the playoffs. Duren averaged only 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds during Detroit’s postseason run. His numbers also fell during the second-round series against Cleveland.

That drop appears to be one reason Detroit has taken a more careful approach to his long-term contract. The Pistons now have to decide how much money they should commit to Duren after his breakout regular season but difficult playoff run.

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Trajan Langdon Has Used a Weight Clause Before

There is another interesting part of this story. Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon previously worked in the New Orleans Pelicans’ front office.

During his time with the Pelicans, the team gave Zion Williamson a five-year, $197 million extension in 2022. That contract included requirements related to Williamson’s weight and body-fat percentage.

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Williamson’s situation was very different from Duren’s. Weight had already become a major public topic around Williamson during his career. His contract included a condition that required his combined weight in pounds and body-fat percentage to stay below 295.

Jalen Duren does not have the same public history of weight concerns. Weight clauses are also rare in the NBA, although teams have used them before. Glen Davis had a weight-related incentive in his Celtics contract. Boris Diaw also had financial incentives linked to his weight in his Spurs extension.

The biggest issue is that Duren has another option. He can accept Detroit’s $9.6 million qualifying offer before the October 1 deadline. If he accepts it, he would play on a one-year contract during the 2026-27 season.

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After that season, he would become an unrestricted free agent. That option would give Duren less financial security right now. However, he could enter free agency when the salary cap is higher.

The projected 2027-28 salary cap is $176 million. Based on the reported calculations, Duren could potentially receive around $189.2 million over four years from another team.

That would give him an average salary of about $47.3 million per year. Detroit’s current offer would pay him an average of $40 million per year over five years.

The Sacramento Kings have also reportedly shown interest in Duren. That could give him another option if he reaches unrestricted free agency. The timing could make the situation even more important.

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If Duren and Detroit cannot reach an agreement, he could miss Media Day and part of training camp. The Pistons will play their first preseason game on October 5 against the Phoenix Suns.

Jalen Duren must also decide whether to accept the qualifying offer by October 1. For Detroit, losing Duren would create a major problem. The Pistons are coming off a 60-win season, and Duren remains an important part of their long-term plans.

Detroit has already added players such as Isaiah Joe, Taurean Prince and Gary Harris to improve its three-point shooting. The team also added John Collins.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson remain important parts of the Pistons’ future. Duren is expected to be another major piece of that core. But now, the situation involves much more than just money.

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The Pistons have offered Duren $200 million, but the reported deal also includes a rare weight clause. His playoff struggles have also raised questions, and he has a path to unrestricted free agency next summer.

For Jalen Duren, the decision will be about whether Detroit’s offer gives him the security and contract terms he wants. For the Pistons, the challenge will be keeping Duren while protecting their long-term investment in him.

What are your thoughts on this whole situation? Let us know in the comments.