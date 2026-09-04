Clippers Could Eye All-NBA Big in Blockbuster Move After Severe Punishment Over Kawhi Leonard Investigation

The Los Angeles Clippers just lost five first-round picks because of the NBA’s investigation into their dealings involving Kawhi Leonard. Now, the franchise may have another reason to make a major move. Jalen Duren could become an intriguing target.

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The league announced that Los Angeles would forfeit five future first-round picks from 2029 through 2033 and pay a $30 million fine after an investigation found salary-cap circumvention violations involving Leonard. Owner Steve Ballmer also received a one-year suspension, while other Clippers executives faced suspensions of their own. Leonard was fined $700,000. For a franchise that already has limited draft capital, losing five more first-rounders changes the equation.

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CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn believes the Clippers could emerge as an obvious fit for the Detroit Pistons big man if his current contract standoff carries into 2027 free agency.

“The interesting thing about where Jalen Duren now sits is that there’s suddenly a very obvious 2027 free agency fit—the Clippers—that has obvious motivation to overpay if the Pistons can’t find a middle ground with him now,” Quinn wrote on X.

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The Clippers can’t build through the draft anymore. They will have to find other ways to keep the roster competitive. Free agency could become one of them. That is where Duren enters the picture.

His All-NBA selection made him eligible for a five-year maximum extension, with Detroit projecting it at $287.1 million. The deal would start at roughly $49.5 million in 2026-27 and climb to about $65.3 million by 2030-31.

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Before earning All-NBA honors, Duren’s maximum extension with the Pistons was projected at $239.3 million over five years. A maximum contract with another team was projected at $177.4 million over four years.

Duren is reportedly expected to land a deal worth around $160 million if he eventually reaches an agreement with Detroit. If that happens, he would be accepting roughly $127 million less than the $287.1 million maximum he became eligible for after making an All-NBA team. For now, though, there is no agreement

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The 22-year-old center is coming off a breakout campaign in Detroit. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while earning his first All-Star selection and an All-NBA nod. He also played a major role on a Pistons team that won 60 games. Yet his postseason struggles have played a part in the contract standoff.

Duren’s production dropped sharply in the playoffs. He averaged roughly 10 points and 8.5 rebounds, struggled on both ends, and eventually saw his minutes reduced during Detroit’s series against Cleveland. At times, the Pistons turned to third-string center Paul Reed instead.

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Detroit reportedly wants to retain Duren but has remained focused on a contract in the $30 million-to-$35 million annual range, according to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel. Duren, meanwhile, is seeking more than $40 million per year. The Pistons also have to consider Ausar Thompson’s future.

Detroit wants to build around Cade Cunningham, but committing enormous money to both Thompson and Duren could squeeze the franchise financially. Siegel argued that paying both at the highest levels could seriously damage the Pistons’ flexibility. That creates a potential opening. If Duren accepts his qualifying offer and reaches unrestricted free agency in 2027, Detroit could find itself facing a much more difficult decision. Another strong regular season could restore Duren’s value and force the Pistons to reconsider how much they are willing to pay.

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And the Clippers could be waiting. Los Angeles already has established talent in Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram, both of whom have made All-Star teams. But the roster needs a long-term answer at center.

Brook Lopez is currently in the starting role as he enters his 19th NBA season. That makes the position a natural area for the Clippers to address sooner rather than later. Los Angeles could potentially land a young All-NBA big entering his prime. Pairing him with its established perimeter talent would also give the Clippers a stronger foundation for the years ahead.