Jalen Duren’s Potential $26M Gamble Emerges as Pistons’ Hefty Offer Is Not Enough for All-NBA Big Man

Jalen Duren could soon face a decision that would put millions of dollars on the line. The Detroit Pistons have reportedly made a massive long-term offer to their young center, yet the two sides remain apart as September moves toward its end. For Duren, the disagreement has created a remarkable possibility: turning down financial security now and betting that one more season will make him worth considerably more.

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According to Marc Stein, Duren is increasingly prepared to play out the upcoming season on his $9.6 million qualifying offer if he cannot reach an agreement with Detroit by the end of September.

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The plan would be to enter unrestricted free agency next summer and test his value on the open market.

It would be an enormous gamble for the 22-year-old. The same report acknowledged the risk involved and noted that there is still skepticism over whether Duren will actually follow through on the qualifying-offer route until the decision becomes real.

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That uncertainty exists because Detroit has reportedly already put serious money on the table. The Pistons have offered Jalen Duren a five-year, $175 million extension, as per Tim MacMahon. An offer that will fetch him an average of $35 million per season.

Duren’s camp, however, is believed to be seeking a maximum extension exceeding $200 million.

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The difference is not merely theoretical. If Duren rejects Detroit’s offer and accepts the qualifying offer, he would take roughly a $25.4 (26) million reduction from what the $175 million deal would pay him in its first season.

That makes the decision particularly difficult.

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Jalen Duren’s confidence comes from a breakthrough 2025-26 campaign. He helped lead the Pistons to a 60-win season and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while averaging 19.5 ppg and 10.5 rpg.



He also shot 65% from the field and earned his first All-Star selection and an All-NBA Third Team nod.

From Duren’s perspective, those accomplishments provide the foundation for a maximum contract. He is only 22, already producing at an elite level and playing a major role on a team that has emerged as a contender.

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The Pistons’ reservation against Jalen Duren

Detroit has another part of the season to consider.

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The Pistons eventually fell to the Cavaliers in a seven-game second-round series, and Duren’s production dropped sharply. He averaged just 10.2 ppg and 8.5 rpg during the postseason while shooting 51.5% from the field.

That decline gives the Pistons reason to hesitate before committing $200 million-plus. A five-year, $175 million offer already represents enormous confidence in Jalen Duren. But the Pistons may believe the postseason exposed areas of his game that still need development.

For Duren, that creates the ultimate prove-it scenario. If he turns down the extension, another strong regular season followed by a dominant playoff run could dramatically increase his value.

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The risk runs in the opposite direction, too.

A regression, another disappointing postseason, or a serious injury could weaken his leverage just as quickly. Instead of securing more than $175 million now, Duren would be betting on himself with only $9.6 million guaranteed for the coming season.

The qualifying-offer route would also change his relationship with Detroit. The Pistons would retain his Bird Rights, allowing them to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him. But Duren would reach unrestricted free agency in 2027.

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He would therefore have the freedom to choose between Detroit and the rest of the league based on his market.

That is what makes the current standoff so consequential. Detroit appears comfortable with its offer, while Duren’s camp is increasingly willing to let the season determine his next contract.

The Pistons can point to the playoff concerns. Duren can point to an All-NBA season at 22.

But September is moving quickly, and if no agreement arrives, Duren could turn a $175 million decision into a one-year wager on himself. The potential reward is a contract north of $200 million. The price of finding out could be tens of millions left behind.