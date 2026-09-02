Jalen Duren Warned of Ending Up Like Jonathan Kuminga After Pistons’ Hefty Contract Offer Emerges

Jalen Duren has a massive payday sitting on the table. He also has a massive gamble staring him in the face. ESPN’s Tim McMahon previously described the negotiations as “an awfully nasty negotiation” and warned that the situation could have “long-lasting consequences.” Now, McMahon has shed more light on just how far apart the two sides remain.

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Executives around the league appear divided over whether Duren’s camp is asking for too much. “There’s still a gap,” an executive from another team told McMahon. “And it’s going to drag.”

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McMahon added, “According to league sources, the Pistons are offering a five-year deal that would pay Duren in the range of $35 million annually. Duren, who is represented by agent Chafie Fields of The Team, is requesting a deal with an average salary in excess of $40 million.”

That difference is significant, but neither side appears to have an unreasonable argument.



“From either camp, you can see their side,” a Western Conference executive said. “You can justify it. That’s what makes it hard.” Not everyone around the league sees it that way. An executive from an Eastern Conference rival pushed back on Duren’s asking price, saying, “[Duren] and his agent aren’t being realistic. They’re anchored to the max-type offer. But $35 million is not a discount. It’s a lot of money.”



Duren’s leverage comes from what he accomplished last season.

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By earning All-NBA honors, the Pistons center became eligible for the Rose Rule. That allows him to sign a five-year deal worth up to $287 million, with a starting salary equal to 30% of the salary cap. But the standoff goes beyond Jalen Duren’s production. The Pistons also have to consider the NBA’s restrictive apron rules, which can make massive contracts increasingly difficult to build around.

He could accept Detroit’s current offer and lock in more than $170 million in guaranteed money. Or he could take the $9.6 million qualifying offer, play out the season, and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.



The second path would be an enormous gamble. That is where the Jonathan Kuminga comparison becomes relevant.

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Kuminga’s contract situation showed how quickly a player’s bet on his own value can turn into a prolonged standoff. Jalen Duren now faces a similar crossroads, even though the circumstances and financial figures are different.



McMahon highlighted just how unusual Duren’s potential gamble would be.

Since 1998, only 21 former first-round picks have signed their qualifying offers. None took on anything close to the financial risk Jalen Duren would be considering. For Detroit, $35 million a year is already a massive commitment. But the Pistons star wants more.

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Fans question Jalen Duren’s camp decision-making

Detroit believes it is offering significant long-term security while protecting its future flexibility. Jalen Duren’s camp believes an All-NBA season should put him in a position to earn considerably more. Amid the standoff, Jonathan Kuminga’s recent contract saga offers a warning.

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A fan wrote, “Next thing you know he ends up like Schroeder and Kuminga 🙄🙄🙄.”

Kuminga left $75 million on the table over 3 years to sign a shorter two-year, $48.5 million contract. He was eventually traded to the Hawks, but they rejected his player option. So JK was looking at other teams.

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Just like fans are calling out Kuminga’s agent, they are asking Jalen Duren to change his representative. “Get a new Agent kid. There’s some delusion here. Don’t be the next Kuminga, respectfully.”

Not just leaving out money with the Warriors, Kuminga left more money on the table when he signed with the Wolves. The Lakers were among the teams that offered him upwards of $12 million per year. But again, he wanted to bet on himself and instead signed a $12.4 million, two-year deal in hopes of landing a big contract next season.

That’s why a fan tagged Jalen Duren’s agent, Chafie Fields and requested that this standoff end soon. “@ChafieFields what y’all got going on man? Don’t have this man out here like Dennis Shroder or Kuminga…”

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While his All-NBA selection gives him a strong case for a major payday, his postseason numbers have become an easy counterpoint for those who believe Detroit should hold firm. One fan questioned Duren’s asking price by pointing directly to his playoff production.



“You averaged 10 points and not even close to 10 boards in the playoffs who tf do you think you are?”

For critics, a $40 million-plus salary should come with a postseason impact that leaves little room for debate. Still, another group of fans believes Detroit could actually be taking the bigger risk by refusing to meet Duren’s number.



With Duren holding the option to sign the $9.6 million qualifying offer and reach unrestricted free agency next summer, some believe the Pistons could be forced to pay even more later.

“They have to give at least 40 or it’ll make sense for Duren to sign the QO. Bottom teams will gladly overpay him next year.”



The reaction seems divided, and that’s why the standoff is generating constant headlines.