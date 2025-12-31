Jalen Green Fine: Why Did the NBA Penalize the Suns Star $25,000?

Monday turned out to be simply perfect for the Phoenix Suns. Going against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena, they secured a 115-101 win. However, the night ended with the Suns guard, Jalen Green, getting a hole in his wallet.

On Tuesday, the NBA fined $25000 the 23-year-old for using profanity during his teammate’s postgame interview following Monday’s win. Jalen Green was celebrating Collin Gillespie’s 25-point night. However, the moment took a different turn when Green said, “They can’t even f–k with you,” on television.

Meanwhile, Gillespie, surprised, tried stopping his teammate from saying anything further. And guess what Green did? “I don’t care,” he said. Well, now there’s a $25k blister in his pocket.

Well, another interesting point is that the 23-year-old did not play on Monday. Again, it’s not like the Phoenix Suns have been able to utilize their recruit from the Houston Rockets much this season. Dealing with a hamstring injury, Green has played only two games so far in the regular season.

Now, Jalen Green is no stranger to the NBA’s harsh rules. And well, this isn’t the first time that the league has taken a strict move against him.

Jalen Green’s first encounter with the NBA’s relentless rules

Jalen Green’s disciplinary résumé stays relatively clean, with only a handful of league actions attached to sportsmanship issues. The most significant moment arrived in January 2023. During a Houston defeat in Sacramento, Green stepped beyond protocol by leaving the bench amid chaos. Consequently, the NBA handed him a one-game, unpaid suspension alongside teammate Jae’Sean Tate, signaling firm enforcement.

That flashpoint unfolded early in the final quarter of a 139 to 114 loss. It began when Garrison Mathews fouled Malik Monk while chasing a loose ball. Mathews absorbed a $35000 fine for provoking and taunting. Tari Eason paid $30000 for escalation and official contact. And Monk owed $25000. All three exited via ejection, while Green and Tate served time.

So, the celebration night in Washington turned into a tough night for Jalen Green’s wallet. Meanwhile, the Suns fans wait for their star to finally come back to the floor and create the kind of magic that he once created for the Rockets.