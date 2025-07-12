Jalen Green Makes Rare Appearance With Draya Michele Amid Emotional Revelation on Rockets Exit

Getting shipped to Phoenix understandably left Jalen Green with mixed feelings. After an underwhelming tenure in Houston, Green was traded for Kevin Durant. While Slim’s offseason move was talked about, there was the other side of the trade. The 23-year-old’s recent comments indicate that the relationship with the Rockets had been going downhill for a while now, and there’s some bitterness about the way he had to leave Houston. But that’s already history. Joined by Draya Michele, Green looks happier in Phoenix. Enough to make a bold statement about teaming up with Devin Booker.

Cameras caught Jalen Green with his girlfriend courtside at the Summer League, which is in its Las Vegas stretch right now. He’s yet to suit up for Phoenix, but when asked about his feelings on joining the Suns, his answer was pretty much what fans wanted to hear.

“I’m excited. We finna make some noise this year [sic],” he said. Apart from his positivity, when a lot of doubts about Phoenix’s contention still loom, Michele’s presence also speaks volumes about this big move. The couple, who caught heat for their 17-year age gap, welcomed a daughter in 2024. It wasn’t Green’s best year on the court. But a move with a one-year-old was probably not on the cards before the trade. Green and Michele don’t show it, though. Green seems upbeat after moving his fledgling family to Phoenix.

His feelings about joining Phoenix contrast with what he’s felt about leaving Houston. His recent revelation indicated that there was some love lost between Jalen Green and the Rockets.

Jalen Green reveals true sentiments about the Kevin Durant trade

When Houston was revealed as one of the most likely destinations of a Kevin Durant blockbuster trade, almost everyone could guess who was going in his place. Injuries, extreme inconsistencies, and a shooting slump overshadowed Jalen Green’s largely improved ball-handling skills and a season averaging 21 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 42.3% shooting from the field.

Combine that with all the off-court chatter over his relationship with the much older Draya Michele, and it felt like it was time for the former No. 2 overall pick to leave the Texas-based side.

Inevitably, even Green knew he was on the trade block. “Yeah, I had a feeling. They’ve been trying to trade me since last year,” he admitted for the first time since being traded for Kevin Durant. He showed love to the city and Rockets fans, but knew his time there was limited before the front office pulled the trigger on his trade.

Phoenix gives the couple a chance to get away from all the negativity and criticism in Houston and start afresh. But there’s the question about how one team will balance two ball-dominant players like Jalen Green and Devin Booker. After all, the youngster just made a tall promise to Phoenix. He had an easy answer for that as well. “We’re two people who know how to score the basketball, we’re two people who know how to attract the defense,” Green also said in Vegas. “And everyone’s going to step around us. So when we’re doing something like that, you got to pick who you want to score tonight.” In fact, he’s labelled himself and Book as the Suns’ new, “deadly scoring duo.”

Dillon Brooks, who was also traded to Phoenix with Green, joked that his buddy has a lot of “motivation” to play against Houston the next time they meet, but those will have to wait till the 2025-26 season begins. Till then, he and Draya Michele have to get used to Phoenix.