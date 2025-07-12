Jalen Green Reveals Emotional Struggles After Suns Trade as Admission About Rockets Behavior Emerges

Jalen Green was just 19 when he came to Houston, full of big dreams to shine in the NBA. And in only four seasons in Texas, he left his mark on the Rockets. By the time he turned 23, he had already become the youngest player to lead the Rockets in scoring for three years in a row. So when the team finally traded him, it shocked a lot of fans and changed how they saw the team’s future. But the one person who didn’t seem shocked at all? Green himself.

The Rockets just rewrote NBA history with the biggest trade the league has ever seen—seven teams, 13 players. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks are out, and it’s clear the Rockets are done waiting for their young core to develop. They are now going ahead with the tried-and-tested model. And this change in strategy was symbolised by the trade of, yes, you got it right, Kevin Durant. With Clint Capela also returning to the Toyota Center, the Rockets are clearly focused on winning now.

But while this trade came as a shock to many, Jalen Green had seen it coming. After spending four seasons in Houston, averaging 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across 307 games, he has now officially left to join the Phoenix Suns, who are undertaking a rebuild of their own. But what stood out more than the move itself was Green’s honest admission about the Rockets’ off-court actions. “Yeah, I had a feeling. They’ve been trying to trade me since last year,” he confessed. Still, there were no hard feelings. “I’m not tripping. It’s for the better of the team. I know it’s a business at the end of the day,” he added. And even with all the changes, his love for the game hasn’t changed: “Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, I still got the opportunity to play basketball.”

In a video posted by Duane Rankin on X, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks finally shared how they feel about being traded from Houston to Phoenix in that huge 7-team deal. Brooks was all smiles and straight-up said, “I love the trade. It gives me and Jalen an opportunity.” As for Green, he didn’t say much, but what he did say hit hard. “Motivation,” he said. That one word said it all. Now he’s stepping into a fresh start with the Suns, ready to team up with Devin Booker in what might turn into one of the most exciting backcourts in the league.

There’s probably a deeper story behind why Jalen Green felt like the Rockets had been thinking about trading him for over a year, but that’s another conversation. What matters now is that, even with the way things ended, Houston made sure to show respect for what he gave to the team. Rockets GM Rafael Stone told NBA.com, “Jalen’s basketball journey over the past four years, from entering the league as a teenager to becoming an established NBA player, played a major role in the development of our team and organization.” He also added, “Off the court, Jalen’s kindness and commitment to teammates, coaches, and staff were important parts of our culture.” Despite being the utmost professional during his time with the Rockets, there were certain reasons that made his departure inevitable.

Jalen Green’s struggles that Houston couldn’t overlook

It’s been a tough run for Jalen Green, and Rockets fans have felt it just as much. Let’s go back to early 2023, when it all started piling up. He had a groin injury in February, calf issues in January, and was in and out with illnesses by the end of the year. Then came 2024, and things didn’t get much better. He missed more games from being sick, dealt with knee pain, and then a head injury in January 2025. But it wasn’t just the injuries. His game took a hit, too. He had some big moments—like dropping 38 points in Game 2 against the Warriors—but outside of that, it was rough. In the other six playoff games, he shot just 30.2 percent and saw his minutes go down. After Game 6, he kept it real: “I don’t think I’ve played good at all, for real… I haven’t really been myself.”

This wasn’t just a case of playoff nerves; there was more going on. Back in November 2024, it actually looked like Jalen Green was turning a corner. In the first five games, he was averaging 27.6 points and hitting over 40 percent from deep. But by the end of the month, things fell off. He shot under 40% in 10 of the next 13 games, and his three-point percentage dropped to just 25. From 20 to 24 feet, he made just 23.7 percent. From 25 to 29 feet, it was 32.2. But inside five feet? He shot an impressive 65.9 percent. The issue? He only took 85 shots from close range—and 156 from deep. It came down to shot selection. Like Space City Scoop put it, “Green is not suited for the niches of a spot-up shooter or isolation player who operates in the mid-range.”

Fast forward to 2025, and it’s clear the Rockets had reached their limit. Jalen’s still just 23, but a minus 13.7 on-off differential and a minus 1.2 Box Plus/Minus were tough to overlook. Even though he showed some growth on defense, he still ranked in the 26th percentile. Sure, he shot a career-best 35.4 percent from three and 81.3 percent at the line—but the overall efficiency never really came together. Maybe that’s why Houston only offered him a three-year, $105.3 million deal with a player option, while giving Alperen Şengün a full five-year contract. The writing was on the wall. But Green now has the chance to start afresh in a new team, and with less pressure and more freedom, he can finally fulfill the potential he has shown in spurts.