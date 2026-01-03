brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Jalen Suggs Headband: Why Did NBA Ban Magic Star from Wearing it Around the Neck?

ByAtrayo Bhattacharya

Jan 3, 2026 | 4:19 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Jalen Suggs Headband: Why Did NBA Ban Magic Star from Wearing it Around the Neck?

ByAtrayo Bhattacharya

Jan 3, 2026 | 4:19 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

In an interesting turn of events, the NBA has banned players from wearing their headbands around the neck. Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs is someone who extensively wears the headband around his neck as a fashion statement. But following this verdict, he won’t be allowed to carry out the same style again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the Orlando Magic‘s recent game against the Chicago Bulls, Suggs got to know about the NBA’s decision on television broadcast by sideline reporter Kendra Douglas. The NBA has strict laws for the usage of headbands, which require them to be on the players’ heads and not on their necks as chokers or necklaces. The ban was implemented to maintain player safety and uniformity in laws regarding equipment usage.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it shouldn’t be much of a problem for the Magic guard, Jalen Suggs, who revealed that he wears it as a fashion statement. “I wear it on my neck, and once I feel into the game, into the flow, I put it on my head, and we rock … That’s just me being J-Suggs,” he told to NBA Insider Jason Beede back in November.

This is a developing story….

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved