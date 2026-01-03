Jalen Suggs Headband: Why Did NBA Ban Magic Star from Wearing it Around the Neck?

In an interesting turn of events, the NBA has banned players from wearing their headbands around the neck. Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs is someone who extensively wears the headband around his neck as a fashion statement. But following this verdict, he won’t be allowed to carry out the same style again.

During the Orlando Magic‘s recent game against the Chicago Bulls, Suggs got to know about the NBA’s decision on television broadcast by sideline reporter Kendra Douglas. The NBA has strict laws for the usage of headbands, which require them to be on the players’ heads and not on their necks as chokers or necklaces. The ban was implemented to maintain player safety and uniformity in laws regarding equipment usage.

However, it shouldn’t be much of a problem for the Magic guard, Jalen Suggs, who revealed that he wears it as a fashion statement. “I wear it on my neck, and once I feel into the game, into the flow, I put it on my head, and we rock … That’s just me being J-Suggs,” he told to NBA Insider Jason Beede back in November.

This is a developing story….