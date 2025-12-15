Jalen Suggs Injury Update: Latest on Magic Star’s Status and Return Timeline

The Orlando Magic cannot seem to catch a break from injuries at the moment. The storied franchise, which is off to a solid 15-11 start this season, has already lost its star forward, Franz Wagner, because of an ankle sprain for several weeks, and has now suffered yet another blow. Jalen Suggs exited his team’s 132-120 NBA Cup semi-final loss to the New York Knicks with a left hip injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While at that time, not much was known about the extent of the injury, it seems like the Magic’s worst fear might come true. That’s because “Jalen Suggs diagnosed with hip contusion; without timetable for return,” Underdog NBA reported.

This is concerning news for Orlando, as it seemingly takes about one to six weeks for a hip contusion to heal. So, if Suggs’ injury is a severe one, then the guard might miss a significant portion of the season because of this injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story…)