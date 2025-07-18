Jalen Williams Admits OKC Facing Celtics Dilemma After $822M Decision as 2 Star Face Uncertain Future

The NBA power balance is seeing a major shift this offseason. The Houston Rockets added Kevin Durant to their young core. The Boston Celtics have broken their championship-winning team. However, despite all these moves, it’s the Oklahoma City Thunder who turned the most heads by offering their three superstars extensions worth a whopping $822 million. Although it was something the Thunder had it expecting ever since the season started, many are starting to wonder if that would hamper their perfectly built roster.

We all knew that as soon as OKC tasted success, they’d have to pay a price for it; however, no one expected how huge it would be. There’s no doubt that securing MVP Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams was a no-brainer. However, what about the rest? Doesn’t this put the future of other players who are due a payday? That’s what the majority has been wondering. In fact, the Thunder have been compared with the Boston Celtics, with them expected to follow a similar fate to the 2024 champs.

If you haven’t already heard about it, the Cs have had to break up their championship core, shipping away several members, to cut costs. Now, with the Thunder going big on extensions, could they be the next Boston Celtics? OKC superstar Jalen Williams doesn’t think so.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Like the Celtics, like what’s happening with them? Like, obviously, now we’re getting involved in that because everybody’s talking about like how they won and then how they had to split up, and something about an apron, like there’s a bunch of stuff going on.” Williams said. J-Dub is fully aware of the questions surrounding OKC’s future. However, he isn’t afraid of what’s to come. Why? That’s because he’s got full trust in Sam Presti’s vision.

AD

“Let Sam do his job. I have never tried to sign a player or trade a player. And Sam has never played in the NBA. So, we have a good understanding of I’m going to do me, and he’s going to do him. And he’s good at like open dialogue, too. Like, we have a very good relationship as far as like talking and like what’s expected and what he thinks. And so, we have a good dynamic. So, I’m never worried about what is going on in the front office.” Williams stated on ‘The Young Man and The Three‘ podcast.

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives down the court between Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

You’ve got to agree with Jalen Williams here. Presti is a huge reason why the OKC Thunder is one, if not the most efficiently run franchise in the league. The Thunder GM has completely transformed the team and made it a powerhouse. In fact, even the extensions handed out to Jalen Williams, Holmgren, and Shai are well-thought-out and will only help the Thunder save every dollar they can for the future. That’s because Presti knows that the other stars will be knocking at his door for bigger contracts pretty soon. However, will he be able to keep this team intact for the foreseeable future?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The recent contract extensions put two players’ futures at risk

Sam Presti and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder have done what they set out to do in the offseason: extend Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. Now, the Thunder ownership isn’t going to struggle to pay for its star, and will also be able to manage a deep roster surrounding the big three, unlike Boston. However, at some point in the future, sacrifices are going to have to be made. Two of those could be Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.

via Imago Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Lu Dort (5) were roommates last season.

asdfasd

The guard is set to make $18.2 million this season, while having a team option for the next offseason. Similarly, Hartenstein will be earning $28.5 million this season and will have the option to earn the same the following offseason. It seems like at that point, the Thunder will try to create new deals for the pair. However, with their big three taking most of the cap space, things will be tricky for the franchise. Once their contracts are up, Dort and Hartenstein will demand better deals, which is fair given how important they are to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, both of them made significant contributions last season and deserve their paydays. However, as important as they are, it’s hard to compare them to SGA, Holmgren, and Williams. Moreover, given the financial stress that will be caused by handing them new deals, it doesn’t seem like the way to go for OKC. Although, for now, we can enjoy this OKC core, hoping that Sam Presti finds a way to keep them together for longer.