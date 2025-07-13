Jalen Williams Drops 3-Word Reaction After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Admits Losing Track

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not slowing down. The reigning NBA MVP, Finals MVP, scoring champion, and now NBA 2K26 cover athlete dropped a birthday photo dump on Instagram that was equal parts intimate, extravagant, and iconic. From flexing his gold SHAI 001 sneakers and private jet to posing with his son Ares and partner Hailey Summers, it was a carousel of a champion. The cake? Topped with a goat wearing a crown, subtle as ever. The message? Clear. Shai is the guy.

Shai’s carousel included cozy family moments, holding hands with Ares, reading to him, and vibing at an arcade with Hailey. Moreover, an intimate dinner that looked like it had “family only” vibes. But one slide in particular sparked a frenzy: mini, baby-sized SHAI 001s in orange, yellow, sky, grey, and black. And right came his full-size gold pair and championship trophy.

That’s when Jalen “J Dub” Williams slid in with the now-iconic comment: “drop the shoe.” Thunder fans flooded the replies. We’ve waited, seen the sketches, and seen them on-court. The 23-year-old made his first All-Star team this season, landed on the All-NBA Third Team and NBA All-Defensive Second Team, and helped lead OKC to its first NBA title, all while battling through a torn wrist ligament. His rise is undeniable, but even he’s calling for the moment Thunder Nation is waiting on: SGA’s shoe.

View this post on Instagram

In the caption of his Instagram post, Shai wrote, “my post is one day late after the celebration, i lost track bc I still haven’t stopped celebrating……year 27.” It tracks. Gilgeous-Alexander has had one of the most decorated individual seasons in modern history. He joined Kareem, MJ, and Shaq as only the fourth player in NBA history to win MVP, Finals MVP, and an NBA title. And lead the league in scoring in the same season. Now, it’s time. Williams, who just inked a five-year, $287 million extension, knows what he’s talking about.

Add in that he gifted Rolexes to his teammates after winning the chip, and that’s legacy-type behavior. The “Charm Black” colorway, dedicated to his mother Charmaine, is already drawing major buzz. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s post wasn’t just a birthday flex; it doubled as a lowkey rollout for the Converse SHAI 001.

The SHAI 001 were designed by SGA himself

Designed entirely by Shai himself, sketches, materials, logo, everything…the SHAI 001 is a fusion of artistry and performance. The zippered silhouette is meant to be worn closed on the court and open off it, blurring the line between fashion and function. So far, Converse has teased the sneaker in several colorways: “Butter”, “Ares Grey,” and “Charm Black,” a tribute to his mother, Charmaine.

“My mother’s love for the color black inspired this design – elegant, mysterious, yet unapologetically her. This one is for you, Charmaine,” Shai wrote. Even the baby-sized versions seen in his IG post hint at what’s coming next.f

Converse CEO Jared Carver said it best: “We gave Shai creative control over the design of the shoe in a way only Converse can.” They paired that control with the resources of Nike, leading to a shoe that blends elite-level performance with runway-worthy design. From the puffy winged upper and ghillie lacing system to the forefoot Nike Zoom Air unit and radial traction, this sneaker is engineered for the hardwood but styled for everyday life. The Shai 001 is priced at $130 and will debut in the fall.

Jalen Williams might be frugal with Rolexes, “I’ll get you guys some shirts,” he joked when asked if he’d follow Shai’s gift-giving. But he’s not shy about letting his boy know the SHAI 001 needs to drop now. And he’s right. It’s time. From the MVP season to birthday vibes, from personal tributes to baby-sized hype, the SHAI 001 isn’t just a sneaker, it’s a statement. A symbol of SGA’s rise from rising star to cultural icon.