Jalen Williams Makes Special Request to $43.25 Billion Company After Confession on OKC Future

When Adidas posted a picture of Jalen Williams on their official page with just one word—“undeniable”—they weren’t exaggerating. The 6’5” forward had just wrapped up a dominant playoff run with the Oklahoma City Thunder, carving up defenses with his signature mix of speed, power, and calm confidence. In the Finals, he averaged 23.6 points per game and even dropped 40 in a crucial Game 5—helping deliver the Thunder’s first NBA title since the team moved from Seattle.

It wasn’t just OKC fans celebrating, Adidas was definitely paying attention too. The brand had already been quietly building Williams up as their next big star, even giving him a special player-exclusive colorway of the Harden Vol. 9s earlier in the season. These shoes, called the “J-Dub” Harden Vol. 9s, featured a striking blend of white, Lucid Lime, and Lucid Pink—and they even had his number 8 on the tongue tab and a custom “J-Dub” logo. (That logo, by the way, caused a bit of a stir online with some fans initially seeing “Jub” instead of the lowercase ‘d’ in “J-Dub”—a small detail that shows just how much attention his gear gets).

But now it turns out, Jalen has a whole new collection ready for fans. This week, he posted an Instagram Story showing off a fresh, never-before-seen pair—black with cool purple accents—along with a caption that instantly lit up the sneaker world: “@adidasbasketball lets just drop em for the people?” In that casual ask to a $43.25 billion company, Jalen did more than just acknowledge the hype; he fully endorsed it, showing he’s truly connected to the fans.

And it totally makes sense. Not only has he won over fans with his smooth, unselfish game, but he’s also stayed true to himself off the court. Fresh off signing a massive five-year, $287 million contract extension with the Thunder, Jalen isn’t rushing into flashy purchases or luxury brand deals. He told TMZ that his very first priority is helping his parents—both Air Force veterans—retire. It’s a heartwarming move that speaks volumes about his character.

But in between pushing for new sneaker drops and grinding through summer workouts, Jalen also opened up about something else important—his honest view on OKC’s future. In a recent chat on The Old Man and The Three podcast, Jalen Williams directly addressed the growing conversation around Oklahoma City’s huge offseason moves—especially the staggering $822 million in extensions handed out to the Thunder’s star trio: himself, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren.

With Boston recently forced to break up their championship-winning roster because of the NBA’s new salary cap apron rules, some have started to wonder if OKC might face a similar tough choice in the years ahead. Jalen acknowledged those comparisons but was quick to push back, showing his confidence in the team’s plan.

“Like the Celtics, like what’s happening with them? Like, obviously, now we’re getting involved in that because everybody’s talking about like how they won and then how they had to split up, and something about an apron, like there’s a bunch of stuff going on,” he said, clearly aware of the outside noise.

But Williams wasn’t worried at all. He made it clear he fully trusts Thunder GM Sam Presti and the front office to handle the cap challenges while keeping the core group together. “Let Sam do his job. I have never tried to sign a player or trade a player. And Sam has never played in the NBA. So, we have a good understanding of I’m going to do me, and he’s going to do him,” Williams said. “We have a very good relationship… very good dynamic. So, I’m never worried about what is going on in the front office.” It’s a powerful statement of faith in the man who built the team.

While some teams might crumble under financial pressure, Williams made it clear: he believes OKC is built differently—and built to last. But even with a Finals run, an All-Star nod, and a $287 million extension, J-Dub still found himself on the receiving end of some national media criticism.

Jalen Williams is unbothered by what the media says about him

“The media thing for me is like, they’re gonna love you one day, they’re gonna hate you the next day. And that cycle is going to continue so they can get people to watch,” Jalen said on the Old Man and The Three. “And people don’t actually watch, they just listen to what people are saying.”

That remark seemed pretty clearly aimed at talking heads like Stephen A. Smith—who famously criticized Williams after a cold shooting night, only to completely reverse course when J-Dub dropped 40 in Game 5 of the Finals. Cameras even caught Smith playing solitaire on his phone during Game 4 of the Finals, a detail that perfectly illustrates Jalen’s point about surface-level analysis.

That kind of shallow commentary doesn’t faze Williams one bit. After a rough Game 6, he bounced back strong in Game 7 with 20 points and the best +/- on the team, proving his mental toughness. “That was a big one for me… just keep the main thing the main thing,” he said. “Whatever work you put in during the summer is going to show up when you need it.”

Williams also addressed the idea that OKC might not have been “ready” for a deep postseason run, a narrative often pushed by critics. “I don’t think any of us took that as disrespect,” he said. “If anything, it was kind of like—okay, bet. We’ll see y’all again.” It’s a quiet confidence that speaks louder than any analyst.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum.

He even laughed off the moments when players like PJ Washington or T.J. McConnell caught fire against them, showing his good-natured side. “Dude’s so annoying,” Williams said of McConnell on his own The Young Man and The Three episode. “Special player, though. What’s cool is, looking back at it—and I was even able to share a couple of moments with him during the game—he was really cool to me when I got drafted.”

It’s this perfect balance—of fierce competitiveness and genuine humility, of intense focus and light-heartedness—that truly defines the 24-year-old’s presence in OKC. He’s listening. He’s learning. But he’s never flustered.