Jamal Cain’s Ethnicity, Nationality, and Religion Explained: What to Know About the NBA Star’s Roots and Beliefs

The Orlando Magic, in the past few years, has been one of the best in the NBA when it comes to identifying talent. Mac McClung and Trevelin Queen are a couple of great examples hinting they’ve an eye for players who might’ve slipped through the cracks of the NBA Draft. And sticking to their tradition of good picks, this offseason too places them well. They set the tone for the trade window after stunning everyone by acquiring Desmond Bane. Since then, they’ve made a few moves but don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Their newest addition is former Miami and New Orleans forward Jamal Cain.

The 26-year-old will join the Magic on a two-way deal for the upcoming season. Could Cain revive the Magic’s dream for a title? Might be, however, not many fans are aware of his skill set and background, especially his ethnicity, but we got you covered.

What is Jamal Cain’s ethnicity?

Although Jamal Cain has been picked up by the Orlando Magic, the 6-foot-7 forward still has a lot of work to do to earn a standard deal. But climbing uphill is nothing new for him. A native of Pontiac, Michigan, Cain carved his path into the league the hard way. After a stunning high school career, Cain attended Marquette University, where he suited up for their basketball program for four years, winning Marquette’s Most Improved Player Award in 2017/18.

Cain wasn’t a starter as soon as he joined the team, but instead hustled his way to the top. In his last year in Marquette, he averaged 9.6 points along with 6.3 rebounds before heading to Oakland University for his final year of eligibility. Then he went undrafted, before earning himself a two-way contract with the Miami Heat. Since then, he’s never looked back as he went from Florida to New Orleans before coming back to Florida, but this time with the Magic. Now that we know about his ethnicity, don’t you wanna know about his nationality?

What is Jamal Cain’s nationality?

As we already mentioned, Jamal Cain was born and brought up in Pontiac, Michigan, which makes him a proud American citizen. In fact, he took his first steps in the hoops world in Pontiac when he suited up for the Cornerstone Health & Technology High School. However, even then, basketball was more than just a game for Cain; it was a mission. “My father was in his life a lot before he passed away, and he always told him if basketball was important to him, there was a mission he had to complete,” Cain’s mother said.

Apr 8, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Jamal Cain (8) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets forward Dariq Whitehead (0) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center.

“He instilled that in him until the day he passed away, and then (Cain’s) father picked up where my father left off.” Cain’s grandfather was the first one to spot Jamal’s talent and send him to a basketball camp. He wanted to see his grandson follow his dreams and play in the NBA one day. So, before he passed, he made it clear that he wanted to see Jamal in the league. This made Jamal’s father, Hasen, a man on a mission, even when he did not know much about basketball.

Although Hasen wanted to help his son excel, even he couldn’t watch him make it big due to his sudden demise. After going through back-to-back personal losses, Jamal knew that he couldn’t give up now and decided to work hard on his own, and it’s safe to say that it paid off. But how did he manage to keep up with basketball, despite the sudden demise of his grandfather and father? Was it his religious beliefs that helped him along with way?

What is Jamal Cain’s religion?

One can only imagine the adversity Jamal Cain had to go through after losing two of the most important people so early in his life. So, how did a young kid like him manage to get through all of that and make it into the hoops world? Was it with the help of God? Well, we cannot say for sure. That’s because Cain isn’t the most out-there person you’d meet. Like us, those who have covered the Orlando Magic star know he likes to keep things low-key. That’s why no one knows which religion he follows.

However, one thing that you could say has fueled his entire basketball career is the ‘mission’ his grandfather had. Jamal Cain’s late grandfather lit a fire that was then passed to Jamal’s dad, Hasen, and eventually to him. You could say that his grandfather was the one who helped him become the player he is today, and we’re sure that both his father and grandfather would be smiling from above when they see the forward suit up for the Orlando Magic later this year.