Jamal Murray’s UFC 317 Appearance Reveals Unusual Transformation as Nuggets’ Moves Could Spark Trade Risk

“Yeah, I mean, that’s just a skill that if I wasn’t playing basketball, I would probably be in [MMA]. It’s my other love, I guess, for martial arts,” said Jamal Murray during an interview back in October 2023. The Denver Nuggets star’s love for UFC has been clearly highlighted over the last few years. From having a grappling session with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to facing backlash for attending UFC 309 during a poor performance period against teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, it is no secret just how fascinated the basketball player is with mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, MMA fighters also have to maintain their physique. Judging from what fans saw during his recent appearance at a UFC event, he can only watch his “other love” from afar, and not be a wilful participant.
The official X account of ‘NBA on ESPN’ recently uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip from UFC 317. The event, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena, will feature a UFC Lightweight Championship fight for the vacant title between former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria and former champion Charles Oliveira as the event’s headliner. From the footage captured outside the arena, Jamal Murray was seen entering the arena. He wasn’t dressed too extravagantly for the event, donning just a black cap, an oversized T-shirt, and a pair of pink New Balance shoes.
Jamal Murray: big @UFC fan 🤝 #UFC317
Watch #UFC317 TONIGHT at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV ➡️ https://t.co/R4g0eQRKaW pic.twitter.com/JQDUC9KgOa
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 29, 2025
However, it wasn’t his choice of clothes that was the ‘something’s different’ aspect about him. From the footage captured, Jamal Murray seemed to have gained some weight. Once netizens noticed this, they started taking deliberate shots at him. One social media user even wrote, “He’s already put on 20 pounds of fat since the season ended my f—— god”.
This is a developing story.
