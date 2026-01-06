James Dolan Puts Jalen Brunson, Knicks Locker Room on Notice After Confirming Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Plan

Last season, the New York Knicks were really close to making it into the Finals. Sure, the Conference Finals vs. the Indiana Pacers appeared as an eye-opener for the team. And they entered the 2025-26 season with a fresh mindset and a new head coach, Mike Brown. The motive of this squad is simple: Win and win it all. And, boss, James Dolan has further clarified the notion.

On Monday, Dolan said on The Carton Show, “We want to get to The Finals, and we should win The Finals.” He added, “This is sports…anything can happen in sports. But getting to the Finals, we absolutely gotta do. Winning the Finals, we should win.”

Simply put, the owner of the New York Knicks isn’t willing to settle for anything less than an NBA Finals appearance this season. However, soon after the interview, the Knicks did face their fourth straight loss in the last five outings. Jalen Brunson & Co. ended the night with a 121-90 loss against the Detroit Pistons.

Imago James Dolan

To be honest, this doesn’t look like a team fighting for the title. At least, lately, the Knicks have suffered defensively. On Monday, they gave up 20 turnovers that helped the Pistons secure 33 points. Although Coach Brown’s boys took 7 steals, they were of no use against Cade Cunningham’s squad.

Therefore, a tweak or two, or maybe a Giannis Antetokounmpo chase, would help the team build further for the championship. Everyone knows the New York Knicks are linked to trade rumors surrounding the Bucks star. Meanwhile, James Dolan added his input.

James Dolan clears the air around Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported back in 2025 that, given the current situation of the Bucks, the Greek Freak is considering his future. Simply put, his agent and the front office have been in conversation regarding the fate of the 30-year-old forward with the franchise. And if any team that’s been on top of the list even during mock trades, then that has to be James Dolan’s New York Knicks.

Rumors say that the Knicks have been longing to have the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. In fact, both franchises were at the table discussing the Greek star. Meanwhile, Dolan said he did not know about any offseason trade discussions between the Knicks and the Bucks. At the same time, he doubled down, saying he doesn’t expect the Knicks to make any major moves before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Imago Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“That’s what I think our plan is, yes … I talk to Leon every day and look, nothing is impossible; I won’t rule anything out, but who do you want to lose (in a trade)?” Dolan said. “You don’t get something without giving something. Who do you want to lose?”

The Knicks are dreaming big. James Dolan wants banners or anything that will bring his team close to one. Meanwhile, defense leaks as losses pile up for the squad. And the Giannis Antetokounmpo whispers grow louder. For now, New York waits. Weighing the cost, and dare to believe timing will meet ambition this season ahead.